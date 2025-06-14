Rachael Harris wins big for UCP of Central Florida on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

ORLANDO, FL, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — Actress and comedian Rachael Harris spun the wheel and scored a major win for a cause close to her heart.

Competing on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on June 3, 2025, Harris earned nearly $50,000 for UCP of Central Florida, shining a national spotlight on the nonprofit’s mission to empower children with and without disabilities to achieve their full potential.

Harris, known for her roles in The Hangover and Lucifer, is more than just a celebrity guest—she’s a longtime friend of UCP, regularly lending her support as a host for the organization’s annual gala and championing its work both on and off screen.

“Rachael’s generosity and heartfelt dedication to our mission continue to inspire us,” said Dr. Ilene Wilkins, President and CEO of UCP of Central Florida. “Her win on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is not just a victory for our organization, but for every child and family we serve.”

The donation will support inclusive education, therapy services and support programs for children of all abilities across Central Florida, including a portion of the donation going toward supporting the development of UCP’s new Osceola Campus.

To learn more about UCP of Central Florida, visit https://www.ucpcfl.org/.

About UCP of Central Florida:

For 70 years, UCP of Central Florida has provided vital services for children and families touched by disabilities. UCP is a national leader in inclusive education, support and therapy by creating a consortium of charter schools for children with and without disabilities. For more information about UCP of Central Florida, visit www.ucpcfl.org.

