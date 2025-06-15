AAEON Demonstrate New Jetson-based AI Products at NVIDIA GTC Paris

Pairs, France, 2025-06-15 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON, an industry-leading provider of edge AI solutions, will present new and upcoming products featuring NVIDIA Jetson systems-on-module during NVIDIA GTC Paris.

As a sponsor of the conference, which will include full-day workshops on topics across topics such as large language models (LLMs), robotics, and digital twins, AAEON will host a live demonstration in conjunction with leading video analytics solutions provider Isarsoft. The demonstration will feature AAEON’s BOXER-8653AI, a Compact Fanless Embedded AI System accelerated by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin™ NX module, equipped with multiple IP cameras. Utilizing the Isarsoft Perception software platform, the demonstration will showcase the setup’s suitability for smart city applications that require occupancy, crowd density, and foot traffic analysis.

AAEON will also give visitors an insight into new product lines leveraging different NVIDIA technologies, including the recently released NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit, targeted towards the developer community and equipped with an NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano™ module with Super Mode support, preinstalled Jetson software, and a MIPI camera bundle.

Another much-anticipated product on show will be AAEON’s first AI Panel PC, the NIKY-2155-NX, which hosts an 8GB NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX module. Joining this will be the BOXER-8651AI, accelerated by the same platform but in compact system form, along with additional industrial interfaces and a rugged design for reliable edge deployment.

For more information about AAEON’s extensive line of systems powered by NVIDIA Jetson systems-on-module, please visit their dedicated section on the AAEON website.

For more information on the wide variety of talks, sessions, exhibitions, and workshops on offer during NVIDIA GTC Paris, please visit the official website.

