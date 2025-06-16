Topical Drugs Market 2030: Understanding End-Use Dynamics

The global topical drugs market size is expected to reach USD 269.3 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2030. The key factors contributing to the industry growth include the increased prevalence of skin disorders coupled with strategic collaborations between key players. The increasing prevalence of skin infections, such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, coupled with the rising demand for eye and ear therapies is expected to drive the demand for transdermal or dermal medicines during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2021, AbbVie Inc. received FDA approval for Vuity, a pilocarpine HCl ophthalmic solution for treating presbyopia.

In addition, according to the NCBI, the prevalence of psoriasis is nearly 1.92% and 1.5% among European and North American populations. The launch of topical medicines to treat skin diseases is also anticipated to propel the demand for dermal drugs. For instance, in September 2020, Bausch Health, Canada launched a novel antipsoriatic agent, Duobrii lotion for psoriasis patients.Advancements in technology and increased acquisitions and mergers activities among key players, such as Alcon, Inc. and Novartis AG, are anticipated to boost the industry’s growth. For instance, in June 2022, Novartis AG acquired Kedalion Therapeutics, thereby acquiring AcuStream technology to facilitate accurate dermal delivery of ophthalmic medicines.

Moreover, in May 2022, Alcon Inc. acquired Eysuvis (loteprednol etabonate suspension) for topical ophthalmic use from Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., thereby adding to its existing portfolio of dry eye drugs.A high incidence of burn injuries is expected to render high utilization of topical medicines in treating burn injuries. For instance, according to the WHO, an estimated 11 million burn injuries occur annually worldwide, out of which about 180,000 cases are fatal. Various topical agents are used in treating burn injuries including silver sulfadiazine cream, bismuth-impregnated petroleum gauze, cerium nitrate, mafenide acetate, and nanocrystalline silver among others.

Topical Drugs Market Report Highlights

Dermal drug delivery dominated the market and accounted for a share of 54.1% in 2024, fueled by its capacity to offer targeted treatment, user-friendly application, and improved patient compliance.

Semi-solid formulations led the market with a revenue share of 61.9% in 2024 due to their versatility, ease of use, and effectiveness in delivering active ingredients directly to the skin.

Hospitals & clinics held the largest revenue share of 38.9% in 2024, driven by the growing prevalence of skin disorders and chronic diseases necessitating professional intervention.

North America topical drugs market dominated the global market in 2024, driven by a high prevalence of skin disorders, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and robust investments in research and development.

Topical Drugs Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global topical drugs market on the basis of route of administration, type, end use, and region:

Topical Drugs Route Of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Dermal Drug Delivery

Ophthalmic Drug Delivery

Rectal Drug Delivery

Vaginal Drug Delivery

Nasal Drug Delivery

Topical Drugs Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Semi-solid Formulations Creams Ointments Lotions Gel Pastes

Liquid Formulations Suspensions Solutions

Solid Formulations Powders Suppositories

Transdermal Products Transdermal Patches Transdermal Semi-Solids



Topical Drugs End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Home Care Settings

Hospitals & Clinics

Burn Centers

Other Facilities

Topical Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



