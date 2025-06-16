Disposable Medical Gloves Market Expected to Reach New Heights by 2030

Disposable Medical Gloves Market Growth & Trends

The global disposable medical gloves market is set to reach USD 12.49 billion by 2030, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2024 to 2030. This robust growth, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., is primarily fueled by the rising incidence of infectious diseases and viral outbreaks, coupled with increasing healthcare expenditures.

Key Market Drivers and Trends

Several factors are contributing to the expansion of the disposable medical gloves market:

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Viral Outbreaks: The heightened awareness and need for infection control, particularly in the wake of global health crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, are significantly driving demand. The resurgence of COVID-19 is expected to further boost hospital visits and product demand.

Technological Advancements and Strategic Investments

The industry is also witnessing significant technological advancements and strategic initiatives by market players:

Automation in Manufacturing: The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of automation in glove manufacturing. Robotics are increasingly being used in various processes, including manufacturing, packaging, and counting. For example, Doka Industrial Automation has developed machines to automate the entire glove production and packaging process.

Disposable Medical Gloves Market Report Highlights

The natural rubber material segment contributed to the maximum revenue share in 2023. These materials are flexible and easy to wear & use, which makes them ideal for use in handling water-based or biological materials

The demand for surgical disposable medical gloves is expected to witness significant growth from 2023 to 2030 on account of precise sizing and design that offers high accuracy and tactile sensitivity as required by healthcare workers

The hospital end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023 owing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, which increased the number of hospital visits and re-admissions

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rapidly growing healthcare infrastructure including hospitals and clinics coupled with rising medical tourism

In December 2021, Supermax Corp. Berhad incorporated Maxter Healthcare Inc., a new wholly-owned subsidiary in the U.S. to produce Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medical gloves

Disposable Medical Gloves Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable medical gloves market based on material, product, application, end-use, region:

Disposable Medical Gloves Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Natural Rubber

Nitrile

Vinyl

Neoprene

Polyethylene

Others

Disposable Medical Gloves Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Powdered

Powder-free

Disposable Medical Gloves Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Examination

Surgical

Disposable Medical Gloves End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities

Others

