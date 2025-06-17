Hydropower Market 2030: Strategies for Sustainable Development

The global hydropower market size is anticipated to reach USD 280.20 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% from 2025 to 2030. Cost advantages of hydropower based electricity generation and the substitution of fossil fuel based power production in an attempt to reduce carbon emission is expected to drive market demand. According to the estimates of the International Energy Agency (IEA), the deployment of sustainable hydropower as proposed by this organization will help avoid approximately one billion tones of annual carbon dioxide emission by 2050.

Rapid rise in demand for renewable energy especially in China, India and Brazil and the construction of key hydropower projects including the installation of 32 turbines and the completion of the third phase of the Three Gorges Dam in China in 2012, will fuel the future growth of this market. Supportive regulatory framework for sustainable energy in the U.S. and European Union is also expected to have a positive impact on market demand. Implementation of favorable government regulations such as the Hydropower Regulatory Efficiency Act and Small Conduit Hydropower Development and Rural Jobs in the U.S. and growing number of funding programs pertaining to the renewable energy sector in developed countries such as Italy and Canada are some of the factors which are expected to present future growth opportunities.

Hydropower Market Report Highlights

Based on components, the civil construction segment dominated the hydropower market and accounted for a revenue share of 33.24% in 2024

The small capacity hydropower segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024.

The micro & pico segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

The North America hydropower market is expected to experience growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominated the hydropower market and accounted for revenue share of 37.38% in 2024.

Hydropower Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hydropower market report based on component, capacity and region.

Hydropower Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Civil Construction

Electromechanical Equipment

Power Infrastructure

Others

Hydropower Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Mini

Micro & Pico

Small

Large & Medium

Hydropower Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Spain Russia France Netherlands Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



