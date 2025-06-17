Lucintel Forecasts the Global Single Phase Pole Mounted Transformer Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-06-17 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global single phase pole mounted transformer market looks promising with opportunities in the household, commercial, and industrial markets. The global single phase pole mounted transformer market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for rural electrification, the growing infrastructure development, and the increasing need for efficient power distribution.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in single phase pole mounted transformer market to 2031 by type (less than 50kVA, 50 to 100kVA, 100 to 150kVA, and greater than 150kVA), application (household, commercial, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, 50 to 100kVA is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, industrial is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Eaton, Hitachi Energy, General Electric, Power Partners, Toshiba, CES Transformers, Everpower, Farady, Daelim Transformer, Eaglerise Electric & Electronic are the major suppliers in the single phase pole mounted transformer market.

