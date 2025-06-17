BOPP Films Market Grows with Rising Demand in Food Packaging Applications

The global BOPP films market was valued at USD 26.14 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is largely attributed to the widespread use of BOPP films across various sectors, including packaging, labeling, and lamination. Biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films are highly favored due to their outstanding clarity, strong barrier characteristics, and high tensile strength, making them well-suited for packaging food products, consumer goods, and industrial materials.

Type Insights

In 2023, bags & pouches accounted for the largest market share, contributing 54.02% of the revenue. Their dominance stems from their broad usage in packaging for food and consumer goods. These packaging formats offer excellent durability, printability, and barrier properties—key attributes for preserving freshness and extending shelf life. The rising demand for flexible, user-friendly packaging continues to boost growth in this segment.

Thickness Insights

Films in the 15-30 microns range represented the largest revenue share in 2023, at 36.24%. These films strike an ideal balance between strength and flexibility, making them widely applicable in packaging for food, beverages, and personal care products. Meanwhile, films in the 30-45 microns range are preferred for more demanding applications such as industrial packaging and heavy-duty wraps, due to their enhanced mechanical strength and protective qualities.

Production Process Insights

The tenter process emerged as the dominant production method in 2023, holding a revenue share of 58.02%. This process involves stretching the film in both machine and transverse directions, yielding superior mechanical performance and consistent clarity. Its adaptability allows for manufacturing films in a variety of thicknesses and widths, making it suitable for a wide array of end-use applications.

Application Insights

Food packaging was the largest application segment in 2023, accounting for 28.42% of market revenue. The food industry utilizes BOPP films extensively for packaging snacks, baked goods, confectionery, and other items. The superior barrier properties of BOPP films shield products from moisture, oxygen, and contaminants, helping to retain freshness and extend shelf life. Rising consumer demand for convenience and ready-to-eat foods continues to fuel growth in this area.

Regional Insights

In North America, market growth is driven by the rising need for flexible, eco-friendly packaging, particularly in the food and beverage industries. The United States leads this trend, supported by a robust food processing sector and a strong focus on advanced packaging innovations. The growing popularity of ready-to-eat meals and packaged foods has further accelerated the adoption of BOPP films in the region.

Leading BOPP Films Companies

Major players shaping the BOPP films market include:

Cosmo Films Limited

Taghleef Industries

CCL Industries

Jindal Poly Films

Sibur Holdings

Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials

Inteplast Group

Poligal S.A.

Uflex Ltd.

Polinas

Polibak

Toray Industries

