The Future of Prediction: Next-Gen Weather Forecasting Systems

The global weather forecasting system and solutions market was valued at USD 3.22 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.31 billion by 2030, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030. These systems provide real-time atmospheric insights, enabling businesses to meticulously plan weather-sensitive operations for enhanced security, sustainability, safety, and cost efficiency. Key growth drivers include the expansion of sea and air transportation, stricter environmental protection regulations, and significant reliance on rainfall for water supply.

Furthermore, the increasing frequency of extreme weather events and resulting natural disasters has intensified environmental concerns, driving the demand for reliable climate information and continuous monitoring. While these systems offer crucial real-time insights for optimizing decision-making and profits, challenges such as the complexities of weather models and the potential for inaccurate predictions may impede market expansion.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Regional Leadership: Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in the market in 2022, accounting for 29.0% . This dominance is attributed to stringent regulatory norms, increasing sea and air transportation, and dependence on rainfall for water supply in the region.

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in the market in 2022, accounting for . This dominance is attributed to stringent regulatory norms, increasing sea and air transportation, and dependence on rainfall for water supply in the region. System Segmentation: Within the weather forecasting system and solutions market, the hardware segment secured the majority share in 2022, holding 59.7% of the market.

Within the weather forecasting system and solutions market, the hardware segment secured the majority share in 2022, holding of the market. End-Use Focus: The meteorology & weather service provider segment led the market in terms of end-use in 2022, capturing the highest revenue share of 20.2% .

The meteorology & weather service provider segment led the market in terms of end-use in 2022, capturing the highest revenue share of . Forecast Range Preference: Medium-range forecasting was the dominant segment by forecast range in 2022, representing the highest revenue share of 48.6%.

Order a free sample PDF of the Weather Forecasting System and Solutions Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 3.22 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5.31 Billion

CAGR (2023-2030): 6.6%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2022

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Prominent players in the weather forecasting system and solutions market, including Airmar Technology Corp., All Weather, Inc. (AWI), Campbell Scientific, Inc., Columbia Weather Systems Inc., Gill Instruments Limited, Lockheed Martin Corporation, MORCOM International, Munro Instruments Limited, Skye Instruments Limited, and Vaisala, are actively engaged in developing innovative and cost-effective solutions. These companies are significantly increasing their investment in research and development to gain a competitive edge.

To solidify their market position, leading players are pursuing strategies such as expansion and new product development. A notable example of this strategic focus is the collaboration between the National Center for Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). In October 2021, NCM deployed a cutting-edge supercomputer, built by HPE, to enhance its weather forecasting capabilities. This initiative has enabled NCM’s researchers to achieve substantial advancements in modeling, simulation, artificial intelligence, and deep learning, ultimately improving the accuracy and speed of weather predictions.

Key Players

AIRMAR Technology Corporation

All Weather, Inc.

Campbell Scientific, Inc.

Columbia Weather Systems, Inc.

Gill Instruments Limited

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MORCOM International

Munro Instruments Limited

Skye Instruments Limited

Vaisala

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The weather forecasting system and solutions market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing need for real-time atmospheric insights to enhance operational planning across various sectors. Key factors fueling this expansion include the rising demand from transportation industries, stricter environmental regulations, and the reliance on rainfall for water. The market is also propelled by the growing frequency of extreme weather events, necessitating more reliable climate information and continuous monitoring.

Despite the benefits, challenges like the complexity of weather models and the potential for prediction inaccuracies exist. Regionally, Asia Pacific holds a dominant share, while hardware accounts for the largest segment by system. The meteorology and weather service provider segment leads in end-use, and medium-range forecasting is the most prevalent. Leading companies are focusing on innovation, R&D, and strategic expansions to strengthen their positions in this evolving market.