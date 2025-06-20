Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cold Chain Parcel and Pallet Systems Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-06-20 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cold chain parcel and pallet systems market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical & medical and fresh food markets. The global cold chain parcel and pallet systems market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for fresh & perishable goods, the growing e-commerce & online grocery sales, and the increasing focus on export of temperature-sensitive products.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in cold chain parcel and pallet systems market to 2031 by type (2°C-8°C, 15°C-25°C, sub -18°C, sub -40°C, and sub -65°C), application (pharmaceutical & medical, fresh food, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, 2°C-8°C is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing need for storing pharmaceuticals and perishable goods.

Within the application category, pharmaceutical & medical is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing needs for temperature-sensitive drugs and vaccines.

In terms of region, North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the rising demand for pharmaceutical distribution.

Pelican BioThermal, Sonoco ThermoSafe, Envirotainer, Csafe, Softbox, Cold Chain Technologies, Intelsius, Tempack, Sofrigam, Nordic Cold Chain Solutions are the major suppliers in the cold chain parcel and pallet systems market.

