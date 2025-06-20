U.S. Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market 2030: Key Players Driving Innovation

The U.S. gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market was valued at USD 711.3 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.51 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6% from 2024 to 2030. The market’s rapid growth is driven by increasing adoption across key industries such as automotive, military & defense, aerospace, and consumer electronics, where GaN devices offer significant advantages over traditional silicon-based semiconductors.

GaN semiconductors exhibit exceptional electrical properties, including high thermal conductivity, large electric field tolerance, higher saturation velocity, and elevated breakdown voltage. These characteristics make them ideal for high-performance switching applications. Moreover, their ability to reduce switching and conduction losses enhances the efficiency of various electronic systems, further driving their adoption.

Market Drivers and Industry Applications

In 2023, the U.S. contributed 27.80% of global GaN semiconductor device market revenue. One major growth factor is the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). According to Urban Science, EVs accounted for 7.8% of the U.S. market share in 2023, with areas like San Francisco reporting adoption rates as high as 34%. This surge has led to growing demand for EV supply equipment such as charging kiosks and onboard chargers, where GaN-based DC-to-DC converters are preferred due to their lower switching frequency and improved efficiency.

The ongoing expansion of the 5G industry is another key enabler. With rapid deployment of 5G across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors, the demand for GaN devices has grown significantly. Telecom giants such as Nokia and AT&T are actively investing in GaN R&D to enhance 5G infrastructure, including base stations, transmitters, and data centers. GaN’s drain efficiency of around 60% (compared to <50% for LDMOS) makes it a better fit for power-intensive 5G applications.

Key Market Trends & Insights

By Product: The opto-semiconductors segment held the largest revenue share of 40.87% in 2023, driven by its widespread use in communication, sensing, and data transmission applications.

By Component: The power IC segment accounted for a substantial market share due to its capability to integrate multiple power functions on a single chip, thereby enhancing speed, reliability, and cost-efficiency.

By Wafer Size: The 4-inch segment captured the largest share in 2023, attributed to its increasing adoption in the U.S. semiconductor industry as a practical upgrade over 2-inch wafers.

By End-Use: The Information & Communication Technology (ICT) segment dominated the market in 2023. Accelerated 5G infrastructure rollout, supported by proactive government initiatives and major telecom players like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, has created robust demand for GaN devices.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size : USD 711.3 Million

: USD 711.3 Million 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 3.51 Billion

: USD 3.51 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 26.6%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Several established and emerging companies are driving innovation and expanding their presence in the U.S. GaN semiconductor device market through R&D investments, product launches, and strategic partnerships.

Leading Companies:

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, NXP offers a diverse portfolio covering RF, analog, security, and digital processing, including GaN-based solutions for automotive safety and communication. In 2020, it opened a 150 mm GaN wafer fabrication plant in Chandler, Arizona.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, NXP offers a diverse portfolio covering RF, analog, security, and digital processing, including GaN-based solutions for automotive safety and communication. In 2020, it opened a 150 mm GaN wafer fabrication plant in Chandler, Arizona. Wolfspeed, Inc.

Based in North Carolina, Wolfspeed focuses on wide-bandgap materials like GaN and SiC. Its GaN High-Electron-Mobility Transistors (HEMTs) are widely used in power and RF applications, supported by multiple U.S.-based manufacturing sites.

Based in North Carolina, Wolfspeed focuses on wide-bandgap materials like GaN and SiC. Its GaN High-Electron-Mobility Transistors (HEMTs) are widely used in power and RF applications, supported by multiple U.S.-based manufacturing sites. Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

This California-based company specializes in eGaN FETs and ICs, which offer superior performance over traditional silicon MOSFETs. EPC’s product innovations include the EPC9157, launched in 2021, in collaboration with Renesas.

Other significant players include:

Fujitsu Ltd.

GaN Systems

Infineon Technologies AG

NexGen Power Systems

Qorvo, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation

Conclusion

The U.S. gallium nitride semiconductor devices market is witnessing rapid transformation, driven by its application in next-generation technologies such as electric vehicles, 5G networks, and power electronics. Superior material properties and growing demand for high-efficiency, high-performance semiconductors are positioning GaN as a critical component in the evolution of multiple industries. With strong participation from key market players and ongoing innovation, the U.S. GaN semiconductor device market is expected to maintain its robust growth trajectory through 2030.