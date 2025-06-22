AAEON Release World’s First 8L Dual-GPU AI Inference Server, the MAXER-5100

Taipei, Taiwan, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Leading provider of advanced AI solutions AAEON (Stock Code: 6579), has released a new addition to its AI Inference Server product line, the MAXER-5100 – the world’s first 8L AI inference server equipped with two integrated GPUs.

The MAXER-5100’s default model comes with the 24 core, 32 thread 14th Generation Intel® Core™ i9 processor 14900K and two onboard NVIDIA RTX™ 2000 Ada GPUs. Meanwhile, a barebone SKU is available, accommodating up to 65W CPUs from across the 12th, 13th, and 14th Generation Intel® Core™ processor lines as well as PCIe slots for other compatible GPUs, per project need.

Given the processing power and AI performance the system offers, the MAXER-5100 is primarily positioned as a central server for the management of multiple edge devices, particularly with its Certificate Authority (CA) support granting additional security for smart infrastructure, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing applications. Moreover, the MAXER-5100’s use of a zero-trust secure tunnel and onboard TPM 2.0 allows for encrypted data transmission between the server and multiple edge devices, as well implement over-the-air updates and remote diagnostics.

The MAXER-5100 can host up to 128GB of DDR5 storage via four DIMM slots, while storage is scalable and customizable through a combination of both 2.5” SSD and 3.5” HDD bays and an M.2 2280/2242 M-Key slot for either PCIe Gen 4 or additional SATA modules, where greater capacity is needed for solutions running inferencing engines for AI pipelines alongside large datasets. With this combination of high-speed storage and memory support, the MAXER-5100 can also be seen as a platform for AI model fine-tuning or running LLMs on the edge, particularly given its dual GPU setup.

In terms of I/O, the system hosts dual RJ-45 ports for both 2.5GbE and 1GbE LAN, a total of four USB ports, and a DB-9 port for RS-232/422/485 & RI/5V/12V signals. For display, the MAXER-5100 provides HDMI, VGA, and DP 1.4 outputs.

With respect to expansion, the MAXER-5100’s M.2 2280/2242 M-Key and HDD bays are joined by one 8-lane PCIe Gen 4 slot and two PCIe Gen 3 slots (one 4-lane and one 1-lane), as well as an M.2 2230 E-Key that can be populated with modules for Wi-Fi, 5G, or other wireless communication modules.

At just 305mm x 95mm x 276mm, the MAXER-5100 is remarkably compact. Despite this, the system delivers the airflow and heat management required to operate at full capacity due to a custom-designed thermal solution made up of both CPU and system fans engineered to produce minimal noise.

For more information and detailed specifications for the MAXER-5100, please visit its product page on the official AAEON website.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.