San Jose, CA, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — AiDataWinner Technologies Inc., a Silicon Valley-based AI startup, today announced the public release of its free lottery prediction platform, developed using high-performance supercomputing, deep learning, and multimodal analytics. The system aims to bring scientific methods to lottery forecasting, achieving a reported prediction accuracy of over 90% in targeted games.

Unlike traditional number generators or anecdotal betting systems, AiDataWinner leverages advanced AI models built on LSTM neural networks, reinforcement learning, and user behavioral data. These models are continuously optimized using real-time data streams, historical draws, and pattern recognition algorithms operating at supercomputing scale.

“Our mission is to bring cutting-edge prediction tools to the everyday user,” said Jane Liu, Public Relations Director of AiDataWinner Technologies. “With supercomputing-driven analytics, we can simulate billions of combinations instantly and generate high-probability outcomes backed by data science.”

The platform offers the following features:

High Accuracy Forecasts: Achieved through large-scale simulations using neural networks and optimized data models.

Smart Learning Engine: Continuously improves predictions through reinforcement learning and ongoing dataset training.

Personalized Recommendations: Offers tailored number suggestions using collaborative filtering and AI-based player profiling.

Scientific Transparency: Built with neurosymbolic reasoning and quantum-enhanced modeling to ensure output validity.

Unlike many tools in the space, AiDataWinner’s solution is completely free to use. There are no subscriptions or paywalls. Users simply register online and access predictions tailored to specific lotteries in the U.S. and other regions.

The platform is cloud-based and accessible via desktop and mobile browsers. Future updates will expand coverage to international lottery systems and add gamified user features, including accuracy tracking and social comparison.

AiDataWinner Technologies believes its product represents a paradigm shift in the lottery industry — transitioning from chance-based betting to intelligent number selection grounded in modern AI.

The platform is now live at www.aidatawinner.com.

About AiDataWinner Technologies Inc.

AiDataWinner Technologies is an AI and data science company based in San Jose, California. The firm focuses on consumer-facing applications of predictive analytics, deep learning, and high-performance computing. Its mission is to democratize intelligent decision tools and make AI accessible to non-technical users worldwide.