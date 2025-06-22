Casa Flamengo ignites the passion at ICON Park During FIFA Club World Cup USA 2025

Get ready, Nação Rubro-Negra — the party is coming to Orlando!

From June 14 to 25, ICON Park will transform into Casa Flamengo, the official fan headquarters of Clube de Regatas do Flamengo during the FIFA Club World Cup USA 2025.

Orlando, FL, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Open daily from 1 to 10 p.m. with free admission, Casa Flamengo will serve as a high-energy celebration zone for the club’s passionate fans — featuring live match screenings, appearances from Flamengo legends, interactive experiences, and sponsor activations that bring Brazilian football culture to life in the heart of Orlando’s Entertainment District.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Flamengo and its incredible fanbase to ICON Park,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, president and CEO of ICON Park. “This is a vibrant international celebration of sport and culture, and we’re proud to provide a home base where fans can gather, connect and celebrate the beautiful game.”

Highlights include:

• Live broadcasts of Flamengo matches on big screens

• Special appearances by club legends, influencers and celebrity guests

• Brand activations and giveaways from Flamengo’s global partners

• Immersive experiences celebrating the Nação Rubro-Negra

In addition to Casa Flamengo at ICON Park, the club will host institutional networking events (Resenha Rubro-Negra Pelo Mundo) and engage fans through its 15 official embassies across the U.S., with activations focused in Orlando and Philadelphia, Flamengo’s match host cities.

This marks ICON Park’s first partnership with an international football club for a FIFA-sanctioned event — further establishing its reputation as a global hub for sports, entertainment, and cultural celebration.

Follow ICON Park and Flamengo on social media for event updates, surprise appearances, and the latest fan programming – @ICONParkOrlando and @Flamengo.

