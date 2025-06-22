McHales Cleaning Services Officially Launches as a New Business in Northern Kentucky

Cincinnati, USA, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — McHales Cleaning Services is proud to announce its official launch as a new business serving the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati, Ohio, tristate area. Specializing in residential and commercial cleaning, the company was founded with a strong commitment to providing high-quality, trustworthy cleaning services with a focus on transparency, reliability, and attention to detail.

The founder of McHales Cleaning Services, Alex Schneider, has dedicated the past year to establishing a company built on a foundation of integrity and premium service. Since its launch, McHales has focused on delivering tailored cleaning solutions to homes and businesses, gaining a solid reputation for its meticulous work and personalized approach.

“Our mission from the start has been to provide services clients can trust. We’re excited to bring McHales Cleaning Services to the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati area, where we’re focused on building lasting relationships through transparency and quality service,” said Alex Schneider.

McHales Cleaning Services aims to continue growing as a reliable name in the cleaning industry, with plans for expansion into new service areas while maintaining its dedication to providing unmatched customer satisfaction.

About McHales Cleaning Services: McHales Cleaning Services is a newly established, family-owned business offering high-quality cleaning services to residential and commercial clients in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati. The company’s focus on trust, transparency, and premium cleaning standards sets it apart in a competitive industry, ensuring every client receives personalized service and exceptional results.

