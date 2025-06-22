Auraya Announces Partnership with Five9 to offer a seamless and secure voice biometric verification experience

California, USA, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Auraya today announced the extension of its decade-long partnership with Five9, the intelligent CX platform provider. The collaboration will herald a new era of exceptional customer interactions with Five9, anchored by Auraya’s ground-breaking EVA AI-powered Voice Biometrics solutions.

Auraya has officially launched its EVA voice biometric solution on the Five9 CX Marketplace. Five9 customers can now experience faster, more secure, and seamless caller interactions through AI-powered voice verification by Auraya, enabling effortless self-service and smooth agent transitions without repeated authentication, and significantly enhancing both customer satisfaction and fraud prevention. This partnership amplifies Five9’s intelligent CX capabilities by embedding Auraya’s advanced voice biometrics into its platform, enabling scalable, always-on identity verification across all customer touchpoints, boosting operational efficiency and trust.

“Our partnership with Five9 is a shared vision for the future of customer experience. By uniting Auraya’s voice biometrics with Five9’s intelligent CX capabilities, we’re redefining what secure, seamless, and human-centered interactions look like at scale.”

— Paul Magee, CEO, Auraya

“Partnering with Auraya brings the power of intelligent voice biometrics directly into the heart of our platform. Together, we’re raising the standard for what great CX should be.”

— Jessica Shea, ISV Partner Manager, Five9

Businesses can get started with EVA for Five9 directly from the Five9 CX Marketplace with just a few clicks.

About Auraya

Auraya is a voice intelligence company with the mission of empowering people and organizations to interact and engage with convenience and security in all channels and languages. We develop our next generation voice biometric AI to deliver easy-to-use and highly secure speaker recognition and fraud detection capabilities. We provide our technology to a global network of accredited experts who incorporate Auraya’s voice biometric technology into secure, customer-facing applications and fraud detection solutions. The ecosystem of partners delivers solutions in all industries including government, education, healthcare, financial services, retail services, and telecommunications.