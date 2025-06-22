ZLabs Launches the ZLand Mini – A Bold Step Toward Personalized Vaping

London, UK, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — ZLabs proudly announces the release of the ZLand Mini, a compact, user-friendly vape device designed for those who want more than just a puff—they want personality. With an emphasis on creativity, convenience, and cutting-edge design, the ZLand Mini empowers vapers to express themselves through custom flavor blending and smart features.

Engineered w ith portability in mind, the ZLand Mini stands at just 67mm tall and weighs only 36g, making it one of the most discreet yet powerful devices in its category. Despite its size, it features a robust 850mAh rechargeable battery and an intuitive LED display that offers real-time updates on battery level, puff count, and mode settings. Users can switch between “soft” and “boost” modes and fine-tune their airflow to craft their perfect vaping experience.

At the heart of the ZLand Mini is its innovative ZColors Mini pod system, allowing users to magnetically attach up to three pods simultaneously. Each 2mL pod comes pre-filled with premium e-liquid, giving vapers the power to mix flavors on the go. With more than 50 flavor options and multiple nicotine strengths, users can create countless combinations—from refreshing fruit fusions to indulgent dessert blends.

“The ZLand Mini isn’t just a vape—it’s a canvas,” said a ZLabs spokesperson. “We wanted to give people something small enough to fit in their pocket, but bold enough to reflect their personality. This device is about flavor freedom, creative control, and a whole new way to enjoy vaping.”

Available in four stylish finishes—black, gray, red, and blue—the ZLand Mini includes USB-C fast charging and a complete accessory kit. It is compatible only with ZColors Mini pods, sold separately.

About ZLabs

ZLabs is redefining the vaping experience by combining cutting-edge technology with creative expression. Known for innovation and quality, ZLabs continues to lead the way in modular vape design and premium flavor experiences.

