Build Commercial Splash Pads with Empex Watertoys®

The need for making commercial spaces, like hotels and resorts, more entertaining and engaging for the guests is on the rise. Therefore, there is a growing demand for commercial splash pads. Empex Watertoys® has emerged as a top-rated splash pad manufacturer committed to providing high-quality equipment for fun-filled experiences.

Ontario, Canada, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Empex Watertoys® is a leading firm that specializes in the manufacturing of innovative splash pad equipment to create a world of wonder and exploration for people of all ages. From captivating water arches to interactive water cannons, the company supplies a wide range of equipment with the aim of transforming ordinary water play into a magical adventure. Be it the small spray parks or elaborate commercial splash pads, the firm has expertise in building everything.

According to a spokesperson of the company, “Empex Watertoys® understands the significance of creating engaging water play areas in commercial spaces and delivering unique experiences. We are dedicated to building attractive and stunning splash pads with unique themes and exciting water features. Right from the ideation and planning phase to the construction of the splash pad, our experts are ready to assist the hotel or resort owners at every step.”

Empex Watertoys® allows commercial space owners to add a twist to the conventional splash pad designs by choosing interesting themes. From construction and Christmas to outer space and the farm, they help build water play areas with innovative themes. The company is determined to create commercial splash pads that leave a long-lasting impression on visitors.

Contact Info:

Phone: 905.649.5047

Website: https://www.watertoys.com/

Address: 50-12 Innovator Avenue, Stouffville, Ontario, Canada-L4A0Y2

