RX Japan Opens Exhibitor Registration for JAPAN BUILD Tokyo 2025, Aiming to Surpass 2024 Success

TOKYO, Japan, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — RX Japan has officially opened exhibitor registration for JAPAN BUILD Tokyo 2025, Japan’s premier exhibition for the building and construction industry. Scheduled for December 10–12, 2025, at Tokyo Big Sight, the event is expected to build on the momentum of the 2024 edition by offering even greater opportunities for industry professionals in Japan’s dynamic construction market.

As one of Japan’s premier events in the architecture and construction landscape, JAPAN BUILD offers face-to-face access to top-tier buyers, including architects, general contractors, real estate developers, and government officials actively seeking the latest construction solutions and technologies.

RX Japan is moving forward with strong focus on delivering a well-organized, high-impact event tailored to the evolving needs of the building and construction industry.

A Platform Tailored for Business Growth

Apart from its ability to bring together high-level buyers and innovators, another strength of JAPAN BUILD lies in its carefully curated show structure. The event is made up of 10 specialized exhibitions, designed to group similar products and services together to maximize relevance and buyer efficiency.

Two new shows—Housing DX Expo and Architectural Construction Material Expo—will debut in 2025, further enriching the experience for both visitors and exhibitors.

The 10 sub-shows include:

Building Material & Housing Equipment Expo

Smart Home Expo

Housing DX Expo (New)

(New) Green Building Expo

Building Renovation Expo

Retail Digital Transformation Expo

Smart Building Expo

Architectural Construction Material Expo (New)

(New) Digital Construction Expo

Real Estate Tech Expo

From building materials and smart home technologies to real estate tech and digital construction tools, this zoning allows exhibitors to stand out within their niche while tapping into a wider network of professionals across the entire building lifecycle.

Join the Movement—Twice a Year, in Tokyo and Osaka

To meet growing demand and allow more industry players to connect throughout the year, JAPAN BUILD is held twice annually — once in Tokyo in December and once in Osaka in August. This schedule provides consistent access to new markets and buyers throughout the year, allowing companies to build long-term relationships and maintain visibility in a competitive landscape.

JAPAN BUILD OSAKA

Date: August 27 (Wed) – 29 (Fri), 2025

Venue: INTEX Osaka

JAPAN BUILD TOKYO

Date: December 10 (Wed) – 12 (Fri), 2025

Venue: Tokyo Big Sight

Exhibitor registration is now open for both shows. Companies looking to expand in Japan’s building and construction market—or connect with serious buyers across Japan—are encouraged to secure their space early and take advantage of the many opportunities JAPAN BUILD has to offer.

For more information on exhibiting at JAPAN BUILD Tokyo or Osaka 2025, please visit the official website: https://bit.ly/JAPANBUILD2025ExhibitorRegistration.