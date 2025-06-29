Global Gifts Converge in East China – The 7th Shanghai International Gifts and Home Products Fair Empowers New Growth Opportunities

SHANGHAI, China, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — RX Huabo is pleased to announce the 7th Shanghai International Gifts and Home Products Fair, scheduled to take place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, Hall W. Now one of East China’s largest trade platforms for gifts and home products, this year’s event celebrates a comprehensive upgrade in scale and scope.

Under the banner “Global Gifts Converge in East China” and inspired by the vision “Everything Can Be a Gift, Empowering Industries to Unlock New Growth,” the fair brings together top global suppliers and professional buyers to redefine corporate gifting, brand marketing, and supply chain enhancements. Serving as the premier sourcing destination in the region, the event promises fresh opportunities for both exhibitors and buyers.

The fair showcases 1,500 exhibitors and features over 100,000 trending new products. This edition emphasizes four primary consumption sectors: Mid-Autumn Festival gifts, fragrances and aromatherapy, designer brands, and emerging labels. Professional buyers, including gift service providers, department stores, enterprises, private groups, and live-streaming e-commerce platforms, will experience an immersive scenario-based exhibition designed to illustrate the practical applications of gifting solutions.

East China’s robust market is highlighted by nearly one hundred central enterprises, over two thousand state-owned and listed companies, and almost one thousand multinational corporate headquarters. Industry forecasts from iiMedia Research predict a stable or marginally growing national gift market in 2025, with an estimated compound annual growth rate of 7%. To help enterprises capture early opportunities, the fair offers comprehensive solutions that span employee welfare, marketing materials, office supplies, and logistical purchasing.

With a keen focus on the growing influence of Generation Z, the expo emphasizes IP-based cultural and trendy gift products. Leading brands like Bawang Chaji are set to demonstrate how diverse merchandise, from badges and magnets to co-branded packaging and tea gift sets, can invigorate marketing strategies. Arrangements to debut over 1,000 new products underline the event’s commitment to capturing the attention of a younger consumer base through creativity and innovation.

In recognition of rising enterprise demand for customized gifts, the fair offers one-stop, full-category customization services. Exhibitors will support projects ranging from company mascot designs and IP co-branded merchandise to small-batch personalized orders. Onsite demonstrations of technologies such as 3D printing, digital laser engraving, and intelligent embroidery allow businesses to achieve high-precision, visually striking products, all delivered through integrated design, production, and implementation services.

Backed by over 30 years of industry experience and a network of more than 40,000 active professional buyers, RX Huabo uses its extensive buyer database to optimize business matching during the Mid-Autumn gifting season. Precise pairing services connect high-quality buyers with leading OEM/ODM manufacturers, independent cultural brands, and full-service custom solution providers, ensuring seamless interactions and cost-effective outcomes for both parties.

More than a product showcase, the 7th Shanghai International Gifts and Home Products Fair is a trendsetter and a resource hub for the entire gifting industry. By leveraging IP empowerment, customization innovation, full-chain collaboration, and scenario-based marketing, the event supports businesses in overcoming market homogenization and unleashing the limitless potential of the gifting market.

Join us from July 17 to 19, 2025, at Hall W, Shanghai New International Expo Centre, to witness a new era where “Everything Can Be a Gift.” For further information, please contact Lisa Li at lisa.li@rxhuabo.com.cn.

Pre-register via https://forms.gle/xtSsFYpxwA4cvvWC6.