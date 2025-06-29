Pure Resonance Audio Introduces the A115 2-Way Active Loudspeaker

A Rugged and Versatile 15” Powered Loudspeaker for Portable and Installed Applications

Waco, United States, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Pure Resonance Audio proudly announces the release of the A115, a professional-grade 2-way, 15” portable powered speaker built for dynamic and reliable audio reinforcement. Designed for versatility and high-quality performance, the A115 delivers rich, full-range sound in a durable, lightweight enclosure—perfect for gymnasiums, fitness centers, auditoriums, houses of worship, schools, and commercial venues that demand superior audio clarity and flexibility.

This active loudspeaker features a high-output 15” woofer paired with a 1.35″ high-frequency compression driver, delivering up to 1200 watts of peak power with a 90° x 60° coverage pattern. This ensures deep lows, crisp highs, and wide sound dispersion for excellent audio projection in a variety of settings. Powered by a built-in Class D amplifier, the A115 offers consistent and energy-efficient performance.

The A115 includes integrated Bluetooth for wireless streaming from smartphones, tablets, and other Bluetooth-enabled devices, while versatile connection options—such as a USB input for MP3 playback, two combo jacks, and dual stereo RCA inputs—enable seamless compatibility with multiple audio sources. Additionally, True Wireless Stereo (TWS) technology allows two A115 units to be paired wirelessly, delivering a wider, more immersive stereo soundstage—no additional cables required.

For optimal performance in a wide range of setups, the A115 includes built-in Digital Signal Processing (DSP) with 3-band EQ, four presets, and position-specific tuning modes, making it easy to tailor the audio to your application. Designed for easy transport and long-term durability, this portable active loudspeaker also includes integrated handles and a rugged, impact-resistant enclosure. The powered speaker further supports adaptable setup options, featuring a standard pole socket with adjustable tilt, floor monitor configuration, three M8 rigging points for suspension, and wall-mount compatibility. Whether deployed for live performances, public speaking, or permanent installations, the A115 provides powerful, flexible, and dependable sound reinforcement.

“We designed the A115 to meet the growing demand for a truly flexible PA solution that offers pro-level performance with the convenience of wireless streaming and intelligent mounting options at an affordable price,” said a spokesperson for Pure Resonance Audio. “With its rugged build and cutting-edge features, it’s a speaker that adapts to your needs.”

PRODUCT AVAILABILITY

The Pure Resonance Audio A115 15” active loudspeaker is expected to ship later this year. For more information or to order, please visit the product page, call (866) 957-8748, or email us at sales@pureresonanceaudio.com.

PRODUCT URL

https://www.pureresonanceaudio.com/products/pure-resonance-audio-a115-15-inch-2-way-active-speaker

ABOUT PURE RESONANCE AUDIO

Pure Resonance Audio specializes in creating innovative, high-quality commercial audio solutions for various industries, including education, retail, and hospitality. Pure Resonance Audio focuses on exceptional performance and reliability and offers a wide range of audio equipment and sound systems to meet the needs of today’s demanding audio environments.

CONTACT

Pure Resonance Audio

PO Box 880

Hewitt, TX 76643

(866) 676-7804

sales@pureresonanceaudio.com

www.pureresonanceaudio.com