Kapoor Plastics Enhances Market Access with Premium Polycarbonate Sheet Solutions

New Delhi, India, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Plastics, an authorized distributor of high-performance thermoplastics, is expanding its reach across Pan India and the Middle East with its top-tier range of polycarbonate sheets, offering unmatched strength, clarity, and durability. Known for delivering quality with consistency, Kapoor Plastics continues to set benchmarks in the industry as trusted polycarbonate sheet dealers for diverse industrial and commercial applications.

As the demand for reliable and cost-effective glazing, roofing, and protective materials increases, Kapoor Plastics meets this need with solid polycarbonate sheets that provide high impact resistance, weatherability, and transparency. These sheets are ideal for skylights, safety glazing, partitions, machine guards, greenhouses, and more.

“We are committed to supplying high-grade transparent polycarbonate sheets that outperform conventional materials in strength and versatility,” said a spokesperson for Kapoor Plastics. “By combining world-class manufacturing with seamless customer support, we bring advanced polycarbonate solutions to architects, builders, industrial designers, and OEMs.”

Key Features of Kapoor Plastics’ Polycarbonate Sheets:

Superior impact resistance – 200 times stronger than glass

Excellent light transmission up to 90%

UV-protected options for long-lasting transparency

Thermal insulation with lightweight design

Easy to cut, drill, and thermoform

With a comprehensive inventory and reliable distribution channels, Kapoor Plastics ensures timely delivery and competitive polycarbonate sheet price for clients ranging from construction firms to advertising professionals. As an authorized distributor, Kapoor Plastics deals in globally reputed brands such as LEXAN™ polycarbonate sheets, known for their performance in demanding environments.

About Kapoor Plastics

With over 40 years of experience, Kapoor Plastics is a trusted supplier and distributor of polycarbonate sheets, acrylic sheets, and PETG sheets in India. With a strong nationwide network and partnerships with top global manufacturers, the company continues to deliver reliable plastic solutions tailored to industry needs.

Contact us:

Kapoor Plastics

1/5, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road,

Paharganj, New Delhi – 110055

Phone: 011-41500878, 9999440446

Email: kp@kapoorplastics.com

Website: https://www.kapoorplastics.com/lexan-solid-polycarbonate-sheet.php