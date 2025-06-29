Kapoor Plastics Enhances Market Access with Premium Polycarbonate Sheet Solutions

Posted on 2025-06-29 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

New Delhi, India, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Plastics, an authorized distributor of high-performance thermoplastics, is expanding its reach across Pan India and the Middle East with its top-tier range of polycarbonate sheets, offering unmatched strength, clarity, and durability. Known for delivering quality with consistency, Kapoor Plastics continues to set benchmarks in the industry as trusted polycarbonate sheet dealers for diverse industrial and commercial applications.

As the demand for reliable and cost-effective glazing, roofing, and protective materials increases, Kapoor Plastics meets this need with solid polycarbonate sheets that provide high impact resistance, weatherability, and transparency. These sheets are ideal for skylights, safety glazing, partitions, machine guards, greenhouses, and more.

“We are committed to supplying high-grade transparent polycarbonate sheets that outperform conventional materials in strength and versatility,” said a spokesperson for Kapoor Plastics. “By combining world-class manufacturing with seamless customer support, we bring advanced polycarbonate solutions to architects, builders, industrial designers, and OEMs.”

Key Features of Kapoor Plastics’ Polycarbonate Sheets:

  • Superior impact resistance – 200 times stronger than glass
  • Excellent light transmission up to 90%
  • UV-protected options for long-lasting transparency
  • Thermal insulation with lightweight design
  • Easy to cut, drill, and thermoform

With a comprehensive inventory and reliable distribution channels, Kapoor Plastics ensures timely delivery and competitive polycarbonate sheet price for clients ranging from construction firms to advertising professionals. As an authorized distributor, Kapoor Plastics deals in globally reputed brands such as LEXAN™ polycarbonate sheets, known for their performance in demanding environments.

About Kapoor Plastics

With over 40 years of experience, Kapoor Plastics is a trusted supplier and distributor of polycarbonate sheets, acrylic sheets, and PETG sheets in India. With a strong nationwide network and partnerships with top global manufacturers, the company continues to deliver reliable plastic solutions tailored to industry needs.

Contact us:

Kapoor Plastics
1/5, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road,
Paharganj, New Delhi – 110055
Phone: 011-41500878, 9999440446
Email: kp@kapoorplastics.com
Website: https://www.kapoorplastics.com/lexan-solid-polycarbonate-sheet.php

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution