Las Cruces Law Firm Provides Unrelenting Support for Surgeon Malpractice

LAS CRUCES, NM, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — A surgical error can quickly turn into a life altering tragedy. If you or a loved one is in this type of situation, you need more than just basic legal representation. Consulting with the top surgeon malpractice lawyers in Las Cruces brings you an experienced team that understands the courtroom and the legalities of when things go wrong in the operating room. Poulos & Coates LLP is a trusted authority in this niche market, with many years of surgeon malpractice litigation behind them. You can count on them for unmatched expertise and compassionate advocacy for every victim and their families.

As the only New Mexico law firm with a strong dedication to medical malpractice, Poulos & Coates LLP stands out. The firm retains a doctor and two nurses on staff to ensure they always have medical expertise available to support client cases. The entirety of the legal team has more than 70 years of combined experience and they’ve successfully recovered more than $300 million for their clients. The firm is well-known for taking on high stakes cases involving surgical negligence, which covers anesthesia errors, incorrect surgery sites, retained surgical instruments, and other postoperative complications.

“Our clients come to us during some of the most challenging moments of their lives,” said an attorney from Poulos & Coates. “We take that very seriously, understanding that negligence is what led them to this traumatic event that has drastically impacted their lives. Our unique team of legal and medical professionals can help identify whether there is a mistake that has crossed into malpractice and then we fight relentlessly for accountability on their behalf.”

In terms of malpractice cases, surgeon malpractice is perhaps one of the most complicated and emotionally challenging cases you might see. But this firm takes pride in helping simplify the legal process and helping their clients with personalized support and elite representation every step of the way. They use a hands-on approach that ensures every case they represent is thoroughly investigated, medical records evaluated, and every client heard.

Whether a loved one was lost from a surgical error or a permanent injury was suffered, you deserve to get compassionate and caring support. The team at Poulos & Coates LLP works to provide just that.

In addition to serving clients throughout New Mexico, we extend to various regions including Las Cruces, Alamogordo, Deming, and beyond. No matter where you are located, our experienced attorneys are dedicated to fighting for your rights and ensuring you receive the justice you deserve.

If you’re interested in learning more about Poulose & Coates LLP, you can check out their website at https://pouloscoates.com/. To schedule a consultation or ask any questions of these surgeon malpractice lawyers in Las Cruces, you can reach out directly to the firm by calling (575) 523-4444 or by filling out the Contact form on their website.