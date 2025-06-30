Chickpea Flour Market Grows with Rising Demand for Gluten-Free Products

The global chickpea flour market size was estimated at USD 2,875 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030. This growth reflects evolving consumer preferences and broader market dynamics shaping the chickpea flour industry.

A key growth driver is rising health consciousness among consumers. As individuals increasingly prioritize wellness, the demand for nutrient-rich alternatives like chickpea flour has surged. Known for its high fiber content, chickpea flour supports cholesterol reduction, blood pressure regulation, and blood sugar stabilization. This makes it especially appealing to consumers with gluten intolerance, diabetes, or those following vegan or plant-based diets.

The expanding food and beverage sector also significantly contributes to market growth. Chickpea flour is gaining popularity across bakery items, savory snacks, and culinary applications due to its versatility. Its compatibility with gluten-free and plant-based diets enhances its appeal. Additionally, compared to other specialty flours, chickpea flour is more cost-effective, making it favorable for both manufacturers and end consumers.

Social media and wellness trends are amplifying the visibility of chickpea flour. Celebrity chefs and health influencers are increasingly showcasing recipes and benefits associated with it. As a result, more consumers are becoming aware of its value, further encouraged by the growing accessibility of health products through online retail platforms.

Emerging markets in developing nations, such as India and Bangladesh, are playing a pivotal role in market expansion. The growing middle-class population, rising disposable incomes, and the cultural familiarity with chickpeas are boosting regional demand. Urbanization and shifting dietary habits continue to fuel interest in nutrient-rich alternatives like chickpea flour, reinforcing its relevance across diverse demographics.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional market, estimated at USD 1.38 billion in 2023.

The U.S. market is expected to exceed USD 700 million by 2030, driven by demand for plant-based products.

Food & beverage was the leading application segment, valued at USD 2.02 billion in 2023.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets accounted for over 35% of distribution channel revenue in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 2,875 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.72 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 7.4%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2023

Key Chickpea Flour Company Insights

The market is highly competitive, led by established players like Ingredion, ADM, The Scoular Company, and SunOpta. These companies leverage strong supply chains and brand equity to maintain market leadership. Strategic initiatives such as new product innovations, acquisitions, and regional expansions—particularly in North America and Asia—are key to staying competitive and meeting evolving consumer demands.

Key Chickpea Flour Companies

Conclusion

The chickpea flour market is poised for sustained growth, fueled by the convergence of health trends, culinary versatility, and expanding market access. As consumers increasingly seek plant-based, nutritious alternatives to conventional flours, chickpea flour stands out as a favored option. Supported by innovation from key industry players and growing global awareness, the market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory through 2030 and beyond.