Lucintel Forecasts the Military Land Vehicle Electronic Market in United Kingdom Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2031

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the military land vehicle electronic market in United Kingdom market looks promising with opportunities in the army, marine corps, special forces, and national guard markets. The military land vehicle electronic market in United Kingdom market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the regular technological innovations in the military sector, growing defense spending, and huge demand for vetronics systems.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in military land vehicle electronic market in United Kingdom market to 2031 by vehicle type (main battle tanks, armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, self-propelled artillery, light armored vehicles, and others), components (vetronics control systems, navigation & communication systems, power distribution systems, vehicle health monitoring systems, and others), technology (wired vetronics systems and wireless vetronics systems), and end use industry (army, marine corps, special forces, national guard, and others).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the vehicle type category, the main battle tank is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for MBTS for military operations and the growing adoption of advanced electronics in MBTS.

Within the end use industry category, the army is expected to witness the highest growth due to its significant size and diverse operational requirements.

