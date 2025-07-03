Restorative Dentistry Market 2030: Innovations in Implants and Prosthetics

Restorative Dentistry Market Overview

The global restorative dentistry market was valued at USD 22.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 34.8 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by a rising prevalence of dental conditions such as tooth decay, periodontal disease, and tooth loss—largely influenced by aging populations and inadequate oral hygiene.

Technological advancements, including CAD/CAM systems and 3D printing, are significantly improving treatment precision and efficiency. Furthermore, the market benefits from increased public awareness of dental health, a rising demand for cosmetic dental procedures, and the growing popularity of dental tourism in emerging economies.

The COVID-19 pandemic initially had a negative impact on the market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 4,248,389 COVID-19 cases had been reported by May 2020. During lockdowns, dental practices were disrupted as many clinics closed due to infection risks associated with aerosol-generating procedures. Dentists often resorted to remote consultations and prescriptions rather than in-person treatments.

A major contributor to market growth is the global burden of dental caries. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019, dental diseases affect 3.5 billion people worldwide. Specifically, 520 million children suffer from caries in primary teeth, while 2 billion people are affected by caries in permanent teeth. These figures highlight the increasing demand for restorative dental treatments.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Restorative materials held the largest market share at , primarily due to the rising demand for cosmetic procedures that prioritize aesthetics. By End Use: Dental hospitals and clinics dominated the market with a 56.2% share in 2024, driven by the growing number of healthcare facilities and dental training programs, particularly in regions like Asia Pacific and Europe.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 22.4 Billion

USD 22.4 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 34.8 Billion

USD 34.8 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 7.7%

7.7% Largest Market (2024): North America

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the restorative dentistry market are known for their high-quality services and expertise in complex procedures. While only a few firms produce transplant-related devices, many others focus on topical dental products such as gels, serums, and lotions. For instance, Dentsply Sirona launched a dedicated unit—Dentsply Sirona Lab—to better serve laboratory customers.

Major Market Players:

3M Company

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Septodont Holding

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

COLTENE Holding AG

GC Corporation

Conclusion

The global restorative dentistry market is poised for substantial growth over the next decade. Driven by increasing dental issues, evolving technologies, and shifting patient preferences toward aesthetics and preventative care, the market is expected to expand significantly. Despite temporary setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic, the long-term outlook remains strong, underpinned by a growing global demand for comprehensive dental treatments.