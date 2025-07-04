Point of Care Lipid Test Market Grows with Rise in Cardiovascular Disorders

The global point of care (POC) lipid test market size was estimated at USD 733.3 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2030. This upward trajectory is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and chronic conditions such as diabetes and renal disorders.

The rising demand for rapid and accurate lipid testing is further fueled by growing health consciousness, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy dietary patterns. Additionally, various government-led initiatives focusing on preventive healthcare and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure globally are significantly contributing to market growth.

Point of care lipid testing allows for the immediate measurement of key lipid parameters—including total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, and triglycerides—directly at the patient’s location. This method utilizes small blood samples, often taken via a finger prick, which are then analyzed using portable devices equipped with biosensors or colorimetric technologies. The immediate availability of results enables healthcare providers to make quick, informed decisions for managing lipid-related disorders and reducing cardiovascular risk.

In clinical environments, POC lipid testing plays a crucial role in routine health screenings and chronic disease management. Primary care providers use these tests during regular check-ups to identify hyperlipidemia and potential cardiovascular risks. For patients already diagnosed with lipid irregularities, POC testing helps in continuous monitoring and timely medication adjustments. Emergency departments benefit by swiftly evaluating cardiovascular risk factors in acute care situations. Moreover, this technology proves especially valuable in remote or underserved areas where conventional laboratory services are limited.

Technological advancements continue to refine POC lipid testing, with innovations focused on miniaturized devices, improved accuracy, and user-friendly operation. Enhanced biosensor capabilities offer better sensitivity and specificity, while integration with digital health platforms ensures seamless data upload to electronic health records. This integration supports telemedicine initiatives and remote patient monitoring. Additionally, the emergence of multi-analyte devices capable of simultaneously assessing multiple health parameters is gaining momentum, offering broader insights into cardiovascular health.

The increasing global burden of cardiovascular diseases, along with the growing emphasis on early detection and preventive healthcare, remains a core driver of market expansion. The continuous launch of advanced POC testing devices, improved diagnostic accuracy, and broader adoption of telehealth services are collectively accelerating market uptake. These developments not only improve patient outcomes but also contribute to a more efficient and accessible healthcare ecosystem.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global POC lipid test market, accounting for the largest revenue share of 43.6% in 2024.

The U.S. held the leading position within the North American market.

By product type, the consumables segment led with a 61.9% revenue share in 2024.

In terms of application, the hyperlipidemia segment accounted for the largest share at 46.9% in 2024.

Based on disease indication, lipid and lipoprotein disorders led the global market with a 38.7% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 733.3 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1.1 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.5%

Largest Region: North America

Key Point of Care Lipid Test Company Insights

Leading players in the global POC lipid test market include Callegari, Sinocare Inc., Abbott Laboratories, MiCoBio, and others. These companies pursue strategies such as technological innovation, strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market position.

Abbott Laboratories offers diagnostic devices and test cassettes that provide quick and reliable readings of cholesterol, HDL, LDL, triglycerides, and glucose using minimal blood samples. Their products support cardiovascular and diabetes care across various medical settings.

Nova Biomedical Corporation manufactures portable analyzers delivering precise and rapid lipid and biomarker measurements. These devices are widely used in clinical environments for managing cardiovascular and metabolic conditions.

Key Market Participants

Callegari Srl

Sinocare Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

MiCoBio

Nova Biomedical

VivaChek Biotech (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Menarini Group

SD Biosensor, Inc.

Conclusion

The global point of care lipid test market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing chronic disease prevalence, rising healthcare awareness, and continuous innovation in diagnostic technologies. The ability to deliver rapid, reliable results at the patient’s location makes POC lipid testing an invaluable tool in both urban healthcare facilities and remote areas. As the healthcare industry increasingly emphasizes early diagnosis and personalized treatment, the importance of accessible and accurate POC lipid testing is expected to grow, reinforcing its critical role in preventive and clinical care.