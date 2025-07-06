CD Bioparticles Launches Advanced Bio-Targeted Small Molecules Conjugated Magnetic Nanoparticles for Targeted Cancer Therapy

New York, USA, 2025-07-06— /EPR Network/ — With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sectors, CD Bioparticles has announced the expansion of its custom services to include the synthesis of Bio-Targeted Small Molecules Conjugated Magnetic Nanoparticles (MNPs). These customized magnetic particles can be conjugated with the biologically targeted small molecules desired by researchers, and have a uniform size and shape, as well as an appropriate conjugation density.

Research on molecular targeted therapy for tumors is increasing, and new targeted therapeutic agents are emerging. Some small molecules can be used as novel therapeutic agents. Combined with nanotechnology, “smart” drugs can actively target tumors by binding to corresponding receptors on tumor cells through interactions with phenotype-specific ligands conjugated to the delivery vehicle. Additionally, binding to certain receptors can trigger internalization and help avoid the development of resistance mechanisms.

The rationale behind targeting via small molecules is to affect the molecular biology underlying tumorigenesis by modulating the activity of protein targets. These targets mainly include enzymes and receptors. Small molecules acting on receptors can be classified as agonists or antagonists. Small molecules that act as enzyme inhibitors reduce their catalytic activity by binding to them.

These molecules can bind to targets highly expressed on cancer cell surfaces and be targeted during drug delivery. For example, folic acid (folates) can be used. Cancer and embryonic cells preferentially use the folate receptor (FR), which has a high affinity for folic acid (K_d = 1–10nM) and can uptake folic acid via receptor-mediated endocytosis. This makes folic acid an attractive ligand for active targeting.

Another available option is the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) inhibitor EC1169. PSMA is a surface glycoprotein associated with high-grade and metastatic prostate cancer. It undergoes rapid internalization upon binding to mAbs or other ligands. Additionally, there is the glucose transporter targeting agent glufosfamide (D-19575). Cancer cells depend heavily on glucose and glycolysis for survival and express glucose transporters.

To support researchers to develop highly precise drug delivery systems, CD Bioparticles now offers various custom services for bio-targeted small molecules conjugated magnetic nanoparticles, including the synthesis of basic magnetic particles, the functionalization and conjugation of custom small molecules, and basic characterization. These particles possess several key properties, including active targeting, easy internalization, reduced drug resistance, and an enhanced permeability and retention (EPR) effect. In addition, they can be applied in diverse fields, such as biological imaging, biosensing, chemotherapy drug delivery, and synergy with other therapies like magnetic hyperthermia.

Clients can specify requirements for particle diameter, component, functionalization type and density, desired bio-targeted small molecule, quantity, format, and QC materials. For more information on CD Bioparticles’ custom Bio-Targeted Small Molecules Conjugated Magnetic Nanoparticles synthesis services, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.com/services/bio-targeted-small-molecules-conjugated-magnetic-nanoparticles.html.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles specializes in manufacturing and supplying nanoparticles, microparticles, and coatings for diagnostics and research, alongside developing customized, biocompatible drug delivery systems. We offer diverse formulation technologies (from liposomes to polymer nanoparticles) and comprehensive services, including surface functionalization, antibody immobilization, and contract research for drug delivery.