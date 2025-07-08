Lucintel Forecasts the Global Aircraft Landing Gear Maintenance Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-07-08 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global aircraft landing gear maintenance market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and military markets. The global aircraft landing gear maintenance market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the rising focus on aviation safety regulation is pushing airline, the growing demand for lightweight & durable landing gear material, and the increasing adoption of predictive maintenance solution.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in aircraft landing gear maintenance market to 2031 by type (fixed wing and rotor), application (commercial and military), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, fixed wing is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, commercial is expected to witness higher growth.

Download sample by clicking on aircraft landing gear maintenance market

In terms of region, North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

AAR Corporation, Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance, Delta TechOps, FL Technics, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited, Lufthansa Technik, RUAG, Safran, ST Engineering Aerospace, Turkish Technic are the major suppliers in the aircraft landing gear maintenance market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Microphone Clamp Market

Moving Magnet Cartridge Market

Oncaspar Market

Online Inventory Management System Market

On-orbit Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing Market

OPO-containing Infant Formula Market