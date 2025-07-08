Plant-based Excipients Market Shows Promise in Transdermal Patch Applications

The global plant-based excipients market was valued at USD 1,789.58 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.50 billion by 2030, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.28% from 2023 to 2030. This market expansion is primarily driven by supportive regulatory frameworks, increasing research and development efforts in natural and plant-derived excipients, and a growing demand for halal, vegan, and vegetarian pharmaceutical products.

Furthermore, the inherent advantages of plant-based excipients, such as their non-toxicity, cost-effectiveness, and ready availability, are boosting their adoption and are expected to continue propelling market growth throughout the forecast period. The increasing trend towards “animal-free pharmaceuticals” has fostered a significant shift towards vegetarian, halal, and kosher alternatives. This trend, coupled with ethical considerations and religious objections to animal-derived pharmaceutical ingredients, has spurred numerous companies to innovate and develop plant-based excipients to replace their animal-based counterparts. Consequently, the proven benefits of plant-based excipients have encouraged various manufacturers to increasingly utilize vegetarian alternatives in pharmaceutical manufacturing processes.

Key Market Insights:

Regional Dominance: North America led the market, holding a 38.5% share in 2022. The region is anticipated to maintain its leading position due to increasing public awareness regarding health and the benefits of natural excipients, including their non-toxicity, affordability, and accessibility.

North America led the market, holding a 38.5% share in 2022. The region is anticipated to maintain its leading position due to increasing public awareness regarding health and the benefits of natural excipients, including their non-toxicity, affordability, and accessibility. Chemical Nature: The carbohydrates segment accounted for the largest share of 21.09% of the market. This is primarily due to the widespread use of carbohydrates in tablet preparations and the high demand for tablet formulations, leading to their increased adoption.

The carbohydrates segment accounted for the largest share of 21.09% of the market. This is primarily due to the widespread use of carbohydrates in tablet preparations and the high demand for tablet formulations, leading to their increased adoption. Application and Function: The binders and diluents segment held the largest market share at 20.7%. This dominance is attributed to their critical role in formulations, providing flexibility and enhancing the bonding strength between particles.

Order a free sample PDF of the Plant-based Excipients Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 1,789.58 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.50 Billion

CAGR (2023-2030): 4.28%

North America: Largest market in 2022

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key players in the plant-based excipients field are consistently innovating, focusing on both refining existing products and introducing novel, more efficient solutions.

For example, in November 2022, JRS PHARMA unveiled LUBRITAB RBW, their latest all-natural excipient. This product is specifically designed as a lubricant for capsule and tablet formulations. Its versatility makes it suitable for various manufacturing processes, including direct compression, continuous manufacturing, and both dry and wet granulation formulations. This launch exemplifies the industry’s drive towards developing highly functional, plant-derived alternatives for pharmaceutical applications.

Key Players

Roquette Frères

BASF Corporation

Lonza

DFE Pharma

Evonik

JRS PHARMA

Micro Powders, Inc.

Henan Fumei Bio-Technology CO., LTD

ADC

SpecializedRx

Cristalco

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The plant-based excipients market is rapidly expanding, driven by regulatory support, R&D, and demand for vegan pharmaceuticals. Their non-toxic, economical nature, and ethical appeal are boosting adoption. North America leads the market, with carbohydrates and binders/diluents dominating segments. Key players are innovating with efficient new products, like JRS PHARMA’s LUBRITAB RBW, highlighting the industry’s shift towards sustainable, high-performance plant-derived solutions.