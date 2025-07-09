Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market Witnesses Strong Global Growth Trend

The global cardiac surgery instruments market size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2026. A key driver of this market growth is the rising aging population worldwide.

As reported by the American Heart Association, approximately 48.0% of U.S. adults suffer from some form of cardiovascular condition. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, combined with rising diabetes cases, growing healthcare investments, and technological progress, are contributing significantly to the market’s expansion. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global geriatric population is forecasted to nearly double from 12.0% in 2015 to 22.0% by 2050. Vascular complications among older adults and a rise in congenital heart defects are further fueling market demand. Inactive lifestyles and poor dietary habits are also key contributors to the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases.

Globally, poor nutrition, sedentary habits, and elevated stress levels are leading causes of heart conditions. The WHO estimates that 17.9 million deaths each year—about 31.0% of global mortality—are due to cardiovascular diseases. This number is projected to increase to around 23.6 million by 2030, with a significant portion attributed to tobacco use and smoking.

According to research by the American Heart Association, cardiovascular diseases were responsible for over 800,000 deaths in the U.S. in 2016, outpacing chronic lower respiratory diseases and cancer. Around 2,300 Americans die each day due to heart-related conditions, equating to one death every 38 seconds.

Additionally, there is a global shortage of active cardiac surgeons. These diseases, which are already responsible for nearly a third of global deaths, are expected to remain the leading cause of morbidity and mortality. The number of new cardiac surgeons is projected to decline by 21% over the forecast period, primarily due to fewer new entrants and ongoing retirements. However, as the number of cardiac surgeries increases and the geriatric population grows, the demand for cardiac surgeons is expected to double—creating significant opportunities for both healthcare professionals and manufacturers in this space.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

North America dominated the market in 2018 due to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure.

China led in the Asia Pacific region, supported by its large elderly population and growing economy.

By product, the forceps segment held the largest market share and is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

Based on application, coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) was the leading segment and is projected to show lucrative growth.

By end-use, the hospital segment is anticipated to maintain the highest share over the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast:

2018 Market Size: USD 1.6 Billion

2026 Projected Market Size: USD 2.7 Billion

CAGR (2019–2026): 6.6%

North America: Largest regional market in 2018

Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market Share Insights:

Leading market players include B. Braun Melsungen AG, KLS Martin Group, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Teleflex Incorporated, Symmetry Surgical, Inc., STILLE, Delacroix-Chevalier (France), Cardivon Surgical Inc., Boss Instruments Ltd (U.S.), Wexler Surgical (U.S.), Medicon eG (Germany), Surgins (U.K.), Scanlan International (U.S.), Rumex International Co. (U.S.), and SIM Surgical (U.S.).

These companies are actively launching new products, advancing technology, and engaging in strategic collaborations. For example, in December 2016, Teleflex Incorporated acquired Vascular Solution, Inc. for USD 56 per share in cash, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary and enhancing Teleflex’s cardiovascular product offerings.

Conclusion:

The global cardiac surgery instruments market is witnessing steady growth driven by a combination of demographic trends, lifestyle changes, rising disease prevalence, and healthcare advancements. With the market expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%, key stakeholders—including healthcare providers, manufacturers, and investors—are poised to benefit significantly from the increasing demand. The rising need for cardiac surgeons and innovative instruments further underscores the market’s promising outlook.