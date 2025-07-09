Data Monetization Solution for Healthcare Providers Market Sees Strong Growth

The global data monetization solution for healthcare providers market was valued at USD 109.9 million in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 293.1 million by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0% from 2024 to 2030. The rapid increase in involvement from both public and private sectors in monetizing digital health data is a significant driver of this market’s expansion.

For instance, Mayo Clinic has developed the Clinical Data Analytics platform, a dedicated marketplace for digital health patient data. This platform allows healthcare organizations to access de-identified patient data under licensed agreements. Similarly, AWS Data Marketplace offers a curated set of third-party solutions, enabling organizations to harness the full potential of health data analytics.

Government-backed initiatives are further propelling the market. A notable example is the European Health Data Space (EHDS) proposal, introduced by the European Commission in May 2022. This framework aims to enhance accessibility and control over health data for EU citizens, while enabling secure data usage for research, regulatory, and innovation purposes across the Union. Such initiatives help mitigate data security concerns and foster market confidence.

Companies have already launched several real-world data sharing programs. In August 2019, Mercy Technology Services (MTS) launched a national real-world evidence network aimed at aggregating clinical data for advanced analytics. This initiative supports collaboration among providers, pharma companies, and regulators to ultimately improve patient care outcomes.

Additionally, the explosion in healthcare data—generated through EHRs, imaging, wearables, and monitoring systems—offers a significant monetization opportunity. According to Arcadia Solutions, hospitals generate an average of 50 petabytes of data annually, yet up to 97% of this data remains unused. Notably, 30% of the global data volume is generated by the healthcare sector, and by 2025, the annual growth rate of healthcare data is expected to hit 36%. This data boom is expected to fuel the need for monetization platforms and solutions.

The growing adoption of cloud-based data monetization platforms is also playing a pivotal role in market expansion. These solutions offer advantages such as scalability, reduced infrastructure costs, enhanced data management, and resilience against single-point failures. These benefits are encouraging providers to shift toward cloud-enabled data strategies.

Order a free sample PDF of the Data Monetization Solution For Healthcare Providers Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the market in 2023, accounting for 40.9% of the global revenue share.

The U.S. dominated the regional market with a 90.8% share in 2023.

By type, the software segment led with a 57.2% revenue share in 2023.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 109.9 million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 293.1 million

CAGR (2024–2030): 15.0%

Leading Region: North America

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Company Insights

Leading players in the data monetization solution space are actively pursuing strategic growth initiatives, including product development, partnerships, mergers, and geographic expansions.

Major Companies:

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Salesforce, Inc.

Snowflake Inc.

Siemens

TIBCO Software Inc.

Virtusa Corp.

H1

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The data monetization solution for healthcare providers market is witnessing strong momentum driven by increasing healthcare data volumes, technological advancements, government-led digital transformation programs, and rising adoption of cloud-based platforms. As stakeholders increasingly recognize the value of underutilized data assets, the market is poised for continued expansion, offering opportunities for innovation, improved patient outcomes, and enhanced healthcare system efficiencies.