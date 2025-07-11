Glucose Market Expands With Rising Demand in Food and Beverage Industry

The global glucose market size is anticipated to reach USD 63.6 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2028, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market’s growth is being driven by increasing demand for sugar-based products and a rising preference for natural ingredients in cosmetics and personal care applications.

The food and beverage sector remains a major consumer of glucose (dextrose), with significant usage in bakery, confectionery, dairy, soups, sauces, dressings, and beverages. Demand in this sector is particularly strong in developing economies like China and India, where rapid urbanization and economic growth are creating favorable conditions for expansion across food and beverage value chains.

Glucose syrup continues to attract a broad global customer base due to its multifunctional benefits across food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. Its roles include enhancing flavor and texture, preventing sucrose and dextrose crystallization in confectionery products, extending product shelf life, supporting fermentation in bakery goods, and aiding moisture retention. These properties are key contributors to the growing market demand for glucose syrup.

The cosmetics and personal care segment is projected to register the highest revenue-based CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2028. Increasing awareness around health and environmental impacts of synthetic chemicals is shifting consumer and regulatory focus toward natural alternatives. Regulatory actions, such as the EU’s ban and restriction of approximately 1,300 harmful substances in cosmetics—including petroleum-based ingredients—are further propelling the use of natural components like glucose in beauty and personal care formulations.

Asia Pacific accounted for a 38.7% revenue share in 2020 and is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The region benefits from a large and growing consumer base for sugar confectionery, beverages, and personal care items. Readily available raw materials and robust glucose production capacity further drive regional market expansion. Additionally, the growing food and beverage industry and rising demand for clean-label and sustainable ingredients are accelerating growth across Asia Pacific.

Glucose Market Report Highlights:

The solid glucose segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period, driven by increased demand for organic glucose powders in the food and beverage sector.

The food and beverages segment accounted for 53.4% of the revenue share in 2020. The rising global consumption of processed and packaged foods, alongside a growing variety of food products that require extended shelf life, supports this segment’s dominance.

In Europe, the market held a 17.5% revenue share in 2020, with increasing demand for natural cosmetics and personal care products due to supportive government policies and heightened consumer awareness.

The U.S. remains a leading market in North America, supported by high consumption of sugar-based items such as soft drinks, baked goods, and confectionery, and the strong presence of key players like ADM, Ingredion, and Cargill.

To expand their global presence and market share, key players in the glucose industry are actively enhancing their production capabilities. For example, in April 2019, AGRANA Group announced the construction of a new glucose production facility through a joint venture with The Amalgamated Sugar Company, with an investment of approximately USD 47.3 million (EUR 40 million).

Key Companies in the Glucose (Dextrose) Market:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Ingredion Incorporated

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Tate & Lyle PLC

Cargill, Incorporated

Roquette Frères

Grain Processing Corporation

Tereos S.A.

Fooding Group Limited

Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited

Conclusion:

The glucose market is poised for strong and sustained growth through 2028, fueled by its increasing use across food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. Rising health consciousness, regulatory support for natural ingredients, and growing demand for clean-label and shelf-stable products are reshaping consumption patterns worldwide. As manufacturers invest in expansion and innovation, and as demand surges from emerging markets, glucose is expected to remain a vital and versatile ingredient across multiple applications globally.