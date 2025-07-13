Future Electronics to Host Guangzhou Tech Day, Showcasing AI-Driven Industrial Innovations

Guangzhou, China, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is excited to announce its upcoming Tech Day event in Guangzhou on July 17, 2025. The event will showcase cutting-edge technologies and key applications in motor drives, power management, audio and more, while offering attendees a deep dive into the future of intelligent industrial solutions.

In collaboration with world-leading semiconductor manufacturers including STMicroelectronics, onsemi, Power Integrations, RECOM, Renesas, and TE Connectivity, the Guangzhou Tech Day will highlight how AI is driving transformative innovation across industrial sectors. Live demonstrations, expert-led sessions, and interactive communication will empower participants to explore the latest in smart applications and system integration.

“AI’s industrial capabilities are not just a trend—this is the future,” said Ting Li, Managing Director China at Future Electronics. “Through close cooperation with our partners, we are proud to provide a platform where customers can explore next-generation technologies and accelerate their product development.”

The event will take place from 10:00 am – 4:30 pm in Guangzhou, China. Registration will begin at 9:30 am.

For more information and to reserve your spot, please contact your Future Electronics representative or visit: https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/events/guangzhou-tech-day?loc=3

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

###