The Presentation Company Helps Teams Communicate with Clarity, Not Just Color

For a company, business presentations often feel like obligations instead of opportunities. They are dry, disjointed, and occasionally painful to sit through. This is where the Presentation Company steps in, not with gimmicks or trends, but with structure, clarity, and actual skills people can use.

Introducing The Presentation Company

Founded by siblings Janine Kurnoff and Lee Lazarus, The Presentation Company helps teams tell their business stories better. Not louder. Not flashier. Just smarter! Their programs don’t worship design software or bullet points because they focus on communication strategy. Because while everyone wants to “impress,” very few know how to connect!

The Presentation Company started over two decades ago with a simple belief. People struggle to explain what they do, and most internal presentations are forgettable. Since then, they’ve worked with global brands, from tech giants to pharmaceutical companies, helping professionals craft messages that stick. Not because they follow a template, but because they know what they’re saying, who they’re saying it to, and why it matters.

What Does The Presentation Company Provide?

The Presentation Company offers story-based training, helping employees organize their thinking and communicate with intention. Think less about “pitching” and more about earning attention. Their signature Storytelling for Business program teaches people how to build narratives that inform and persuade without overwhelming the audience. In other words, they are practical, repeatable, and business-first.

TPC’s Visual Storytelling training isn’t about pretty slides. It’s about clarity. Participants learn how to turn dense data into visuals that actually help decision-making. Not decorate it. TPC also trains teams in virtual presentation skills. Because talking into a camera while staring at a wall of silent faces isn’t something anyone is born knowing how to do. They cover structure, voice control, engagement tactics, and even what to do when your tech betrays you mid-sentence.

Sharper Thinking and Smoother Communication

Companies working with TPC often notice something unexpected. Their people get better at thinking, not just presenting. They prioritize what matters, cut what doesn’t, and find it easier to influence. This isn’t about adding more polish but about removing the fluff.

With both in-person and online learning formats, the company meets teams where they are. Their approach is practical, fast-paced, and anything but boring. For leaders tired of watching teams struggle through another bloated quarterly report or pitch deck that nobody remembers, they actually offer progress.

Virtual Training at The Presentation Company

The Presentation Company’s virtual training isn’t just a webinar in disguise. It’s live, interactive, and deliberately built to engage professionals who are tired of passive online sessions. Delivered by expert facilitators, these sessions bring teams together, no matter where they’re located, for real-time skills that actually translate into better presentations.

