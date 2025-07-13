Education Matters Group Sets New Benchmark for Education Recruitment and Supply Teaching in London

London, UK, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — Education Matters Group, a trusted name in educational staffing, is transforming how schools in London and Hertfordshire find top-tier teaching professionals. With over two decades of experience, this specialist agency supports schools by recruiting high-quality Teachers, Support Staff, and Senior Leaders for both permanent and supply roles.

Serving as one of the most reliable education recruitment agencies London has to offer, Education Matters Group is powered by a team of educators, governors, parents, and experienced recruiters—each deeply committed to improving educational outcomes. For immediate assistance, schools can contact the agency at 020 3031 3550.

Matching the Right Talent to the Right Schools

Understanding Local Needs

London schools face unique challenges, from staff shortages to high student diversity. Education Matters Group understands these nuances, tailoring recruitment strategies to the exact needs of each institution across London and Herts.

Tailored Recruitment for Every Role

Whether a school needs permanent staff, maternity cover, or last-minute supply teachers, the agency connects them with professionals who fit both the role and the culture. Positions filled include mainstream Teachers, SEN Support, Teaching Assistants, and Senior Leaders.

What Sets Education Matters Group Apart from Other Agencies

People Behind the Process

What distinguishes Education Matters Group is its team—a mix of professionals from both education and recruitment fields. Their background ensures a consultative and empathetic approach to hiring.

Responsive and Consultative Approach

Each school engagement begins with a thorough consultation to understand staffing gaps and goals. The team offers consistent support, helping schools save time and make smarter recruitment decisions.

Excellence in Supply Teaching Solutions

Ready When Schools Need Us Most

When unexpected absences disrupt school operations, Education Matters Group delivers fast, reliable solutions. As one of the best supply teaching agencies London can rely on, they maintain a strong network of professionals ready to step in at short notice.

Quality Beyond Qualifications

Vetting goes beyond credentials. The agency prioritises candidates who are not only qualified but also friendly, adaptable, and confident in managing dynamic classroom settings.

Education Matters Group’s Commitment to Quality and Safeguarding

Robust Vetting Protocol

All supply staff undergo enhanced DBS checks, reference reviews, and face-to-face interviews. This rigorous process ensures every placement meets safeguarding and educational standards.

Excellence Through Training and Support

The agency encourages ongoing professional development and supports staff throughout their placements, ensuring quality and consistency.

Supporting the Future of Education in London and Herts

Reducing School Recruitment Pressure

Education Matters Group lightens the administrative burden of hiring, allowing school leaders to focus on teaching and learning. Their dedication ensures every placement adds value from day one.

Investing in the Next Generation

With a clear mission to enhance education across the region, the agency believes that investing in staff quality today creates stronger learning outcomes tomorrow.