UCP of Central Florida using 3D printing technology to revolutionize therapy and learning

ORLANDO, FL, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — UCP of Central Florida is stepping into the future of therapeutic support and innovation with the recent addition of a 3D printer.

The new printer is already making a difference by creating customized tools and devices for children, empowering therapists to tailor support like never before.

“This technology opens doors we’ve never had access to,” said Sarah Duncan, Speech Language Pathologist. “For example, a child with limited hand strength can now use a personalized grip aid that fits their hand perfectly—something you simply can’t buy off the shelf.”

With the 3D printer, UCP’s therapy providers can create an array of tools to enhance engagement and accessibility, in occupational therapy, speech therapy and physical therapy.

Children with mobility challenges can benefit from items such as grip aids, utensil holders, or communication boards—sized and shaped exactly to their needs. An example of this includes 3D printing of wheelchair brake extensions to increase their level of independence.

3D printing also allows therapists to produce texture-specific fidgets, weighted tools and sensory toys that help children regulate emotions, improve focus and engage more fully in therapy sessions.

Speech therapists can also print articulation aids like bite blocks, tongue depressors, and mouth models to help children visualize and practice sound placement. Custom miniatures and objects also bring language to life in storytelling and play-based sessions.

“This level of customization enhances patient engagement, supports sensory integration, and can significantly reduce production time compared to traditional manufacturing methods,” said Dr. Hannah Fry, DPT. “Additionally, 3D printing enables quick prototyping and potential on-demand adjustments, allowing therapists to refine equipment based on real-time patient feedback, thereby optimizing the therapeutic process.”

