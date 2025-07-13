MAD Water Sports Expands Paddleboard Offerings in Cornwall

Cornwall, UK, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — MAD Water Sports, a leading name in Cornwall’s surf and adventure scene, is proud to announce the expansion of its stand-up paddleboard (SUP) range, making it easier than ever for water lovers across Cornwall to gear up and hit the water.

Cornwall’s Coastal Waters Fuel Growing Paddleboard Demand

From the scenic estuaries of Padstow to the calmer beaches of Newquay, Cornwall has become a magnet for paddleboarders of all skill levels. The region’s mix of sheltered bays and gentle surf conditions offers the perfect environment for both first-timers and seasoned enthusiasts. With rising demand for versatile water sports, paddleboarding continues to gain popularity as a fitness activity, family pastime, and way to explore Cornwall’s stunning coastline.

MAD Water Sports Offers Expert-Selected Paddleboards for All Skill Levels

MAD Water Sports now stocks a comprehensive lineup of paddleboards designed to meet the needs of everyone—from casual weekend paddlers to adventurous explorers. All-rounders, touring boards, and beginner-friendly models are available in-store, all carefully chosen to perform well in Cornwall’s unique coastal environment. Each board combines performance, durability, and balance to ensure a safe and enjoyable ride on local waters.

Knowledgeable Staff Ready to Guide First-Time Buyers

The team at MAD Water Sports brings years of experience to every customer interaction. Whether you’re just starting out or upgrading your gear, expert staff members are on hand to provide tailored advice. They’ll help you choose the right board for your height, weight, and skill level, and offer tips on where to paddle, how to transport your board, and how to maintain it over time.

Full Range of Paddleboarding Accessories Now Available

To complement its board selection, MAD Water Sports also offers a wide range of accessories that cover safety, comfort, and convenience. Customers will find adjustable paddles, buoyancy aids, waterproof backpacks, and more. The store also features a robust clothing section, with UK-sized wetsuits, rash vests, and gender-neutral surfwear designed for Cornwall’s ever-changing weather conditions.

Committed to Sustainable Water Sports in Paddleboards Cornwall

As part of its long-standing commitment to the environment, MAD Water Sports continues to promote sustainability through every product choice and business practice. The store stocks eco-friendly brands that use recyclable or biodegradable materials and supports responsible water sport activities. Shoppers are encouraged to respect Cornwall’s natural beauty and leave no trace on the water or shoreline.

Visit MAD Water Sports in Wadebridge or Browse Online

MAD Water Sports remains Cornwall’s go-to destination for all things paddleboarding. The Wadebridge store provides hands-on customer service and access to the full product range, while the online shop makes it easy to explore and order from anywhere.

For more information or help choosing your next board, visit MAD Water Sports in Wadebridge or call 01208814222 today.

For expert gear, eco-conscious accessories, and the best selection of Paddleboards Cornwall has to offer, visit MAD Water Sports online or in-store.