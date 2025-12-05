Solar Tracker Market Growth: Unleashing Potential Worldwide

The global solar tracker market was valued at USD 4.41 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 29.31 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.2% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing concerns over energy conservation and a global shift from non-renewable to renewable energy sources are expected to boost demand for solar energy and, in turn, drive the adoption of solar trackers throughout the forecast period.

Solar trackers use electrical components such as actuators, motors, and sensors to position solar cells for optimal exposure to sunlight, thereby maximizing captured energy. The collected solar radiation is then converted into electricity for various end-use sectors. The expanding use of solar power as a viable commercial energy source has gained momentum due to falling solar PV panel costs, a trend that is expected to further support solar tracker market growth.

Solar PV technology has emerged as one of the fastest-growing renewable energy sources in the U.S. in recent years. Strong government emphasis on renewable energy has promoted PV cell development as a reliable and sustainable power generation method. Increasing capacity additions across the country have reduced the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), making solar PV increasingly competitive with traditional energy sources. Supportive U.S. policies have also significantly contributed to the widespread adoption of solar energy.

Innovation in tracking technologies by companies such as NEXTracker, Array Technologies, AllEarth Renewables, and Solaria is expected to fuel market expansion during the forecast period. Given the price-competitive nature of the solar tracker market, manufacturers must maintain high operational efficiency and implement strategic initiatives to remain competitive.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Trends: North America holds the largest share of the global market, and this dominance is expected to continue through 2030. Growth is driven by increasing prioritization of renewable energy and commitments such as the Paris Agreement, which encourage higher renewable energy integration.

Dual-axis trackers accounted for over 50.83% of revenue in 2022 and are anticipated to record the highest CAGR through 2030. Their ability to follow the sun both horizontally and vertically allows for maximum solar absorption, generating 8–10% more energy than single-axis trackers. By Technology: Photovoltaic (PV) technology represented approximately 91.52% of market revenue in 2022. The dominance of PV is attributed to its compatibility with standard photovoltaic module technologies and rising electricity costs, which are encouraging broader use of solar PV in both utility and non-utility settings.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 4.41 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 29.31 Billion

CAGR (2023-2030): 26.2%

North America: Largest market

Middle East & Africa: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Manufacturers are investing heavily in advanced, technology-driven solar tracking solutions to meet the demands of industrial users. To expand their global footprint and product offerings, companies are adopting both organic and inorganic strategies. Major manufacturers prioritize securing large-scale orders to achieve economies of scale, while research and development remains a key differentiator in enhancing competitiveness within the market.

Key Players

Abengoa Solar S.A.

AllEarth Renewables

Array Technologies Inc.

DEGERenergie GmbH & Co. KG

Nclave

Powerway Renewable Energy Co. Ltd.

Soltec Tracker

SunPower Corporation

Titan Tracker

Trina Solar Limited

Conclusion

The solar tracker market is poised for robust expansion, driven by the accelerating global transition toward renewable energy, declining solar PV costs, and strong policy support in key regions such as North America. Technological advancements, especially in dual-axis and PV-compatible tracking systems, will further enhance system efficiency and fuel adoption. With significant opportunities in utility-scale applications and rapid growth anticipated in emerging regions like the Middle East and Africa, the market is set to reach USD 29.31 billion by 2030, underscoring its vital role in the evolving renewable energy landscape.