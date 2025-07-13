Future Electronics Launches Global Campaign Showcasing Electromechanical Components for Power, Control, and Motion Applications

Montreal, Canada, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in the distribution of electronic components, is proud to announce the launch of a new global campaign focused on its comprehensive portfolio of electromechanical components. This initiative builds on the momentum of previous successful campaigns and brings renewed attention to high-performance technologies that play a vital role in power switching, signal control, and mechanical motion across a broad spectrum of applications.

The campaign showcases Future Electronics’ robust inventory of essential electromechanical components, including relays, switches, hardware, DC/DC power supplies, filters, and oscillators. These products are engineered for reliability and performance in mission-critical systems across various sectors.

From industrial automation systems and medical devices to electric vehicles and smart home appliances, electromechanical components are at the heart of today’s most advanced technologies. Future Electronics supports innovation across:

• Industrial Automation – Assembly lines, robotic arms, and HVAC control systems

• Consumer Electronics – Smart devices and home appliances

• Medical Equipment – Diagnostic tools, MRI machines, and prosthetics

• Transportation – EVs, aircraft control systems, and electric trains

• Renewable Energy – Wind turbines, hydroelectric systems, and solar tracking solutions

• Robotics & AI – Industrial robots, drones, and healthcare service robots

• Entertainment & Media – Animatronics, motion simulators, and automated camera rigs

With top-tier products available from trusted global manufacturers, Future Electronics empowers engineers and designers to build systems that are efficient, precise, and built to last. The campaign underscores the company’s commitment to offering leading-edge solutions, technical support, and supply chain reliability.

To explore the featured electromechanical components and discover how Future Electronics can support your next project, visit the campaign landing page.

The campaign will run from July 7 to September 30, 2025.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

