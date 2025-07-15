Lucintel Forecasts the Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market to Reach $14 billion by 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-07-15 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global unsaturated polyester resin market looks promising with opportunities in the unsaturated polyester resin market. The global unsaturated polyester resin market is expected to reach an estimated $14 billion by 2031 from $11.1 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are growing infrastructural investments and rehabilitation of old infrastructural projects and increasing need for lightweight products with ease of handling, transportation, and installation.



Browse 116 figures / charts and 156 tables in this 233 -page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in unsaturated polyester resin market to 2030 by end use (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipe and tank, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, non-FRP, gelcoat, and others), product type (orthophthalic, isophthalic, DCPD, and others), manufacturing process (hand layup, spray-up, filament winding, compression molding, RTM/injection Molding, pultrusion, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts construction will remain the largest end use by value and volume due to increasing residential and commercial construction and growth in remolding activities. Aerospace is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Hand layup is expected to remain the largest manufacturing process segment because it is the most basic and versatile process among all the fabricating processes. Other manufacturing processes is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on unsaturated polyester resin market

APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, increasing urbanization, and growing per capita income in the emerging countries is giving rise to residential and commercial construction and growing investment in water and wastewater infrastructure.

Polynt Group, AOC, INEOS Composites, BASF, Covestro, Xinyang Technology Group, and Tianhe Resin Company Ltd. are the major suppliers in the unsaturated polyester resin market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

