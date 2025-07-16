Unmanned Systems Market 2030: Transforming Agriculture with Drones

The global unmanned systems market was valued at USD 26.55 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 48.31 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily fueled by the rising demand for automation across defense, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), sensor technologies, and real-time data analytics are enabling the development of highly efficient unmanned systems across aerial, ground, and marine domains. In the defense sector, increased spending, growing surveillance needs, and border security initiatives are driving widespread adoption. In commercial sectors, unmanned systems are increasingly utilized in agriculture, logistics, and infrastructure inspection, expanding their application landscape and boosting market growth.

Geopolitical tensions and escalating cross-border conflicts have further accelerated demand for unmanned systems in military operations. Governments are heavily investing in autonomous platforms-spanning aerial, ground, and underwater vehicles-for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. These systems offer a cost-effective and low-risk alternative to traditional combat strategies. Public-private partnerships are playing a key role in fostering innovation, pushing the defense segment forward and ensuring long-term industry growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global unmanned systems market in 2024, accounting for over 45% of total revenue. The growth was primarily driven by defense modernization and cross-border surveillance needs.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) dominated the market by type, with a 57%+ revenue share in 2024. AI integration has significantly enhanced UAV efficiency, autonomy, and responsiveness.

Market Size & Forecast

Key Company Insights

Leading companies in the unmanned systems market are focused on expanding their capabilities through AI integration, multi-domain systems, and autonomous innovation:

Northrop Grumman Corporation specializes in high-altitude, long-endurance UAS like the RQ-4 Global Hawk and MQ-4C Triton, with strong ISR capabilities and AI-driven autonomy.

specializes in high-altitude, long-endurance UAS like the RQ-4 Global Hawk and MQ-4C Triton, with strong ISR capabilities and AI-driven autonomy. Boeing , via its subsidiary Insitu and projects like the MQ-25 Stingray, continues to advance unmanned flight platforms, emphasizing long-range endurance and networked military operations.

, via its subsidiary Insitu and projects like the MQ-25 Stingray, continues to advance unmanned flight platforms, emphasizing long-range endurance and networked military operations. Teledyne Technologies Inc. is gaining prominence in unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) and marine robotics for oceanography, defense, and offshore applications.

is gaining prominence in unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) and marine robotics for oceanography, defense, and offshore applications. Textron Inc., through Textron Systems, is a key player in tactical UAS with platforms like Aerosonde and Shadow, targeting multi-mission military operations.

Key Unmanned Systems Companies

Northrop Grumman

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

BAE Systems

DJI

Thales

Israel Aerospace Industries

Boeing

General Dynamics Corporation

Textron Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Conclusion

The global unmanned systems market is on a strong upward trajectory, supported by advancements in AI and automation, rising defense expenditures, and the expanding use of unmanned technologies across commercial and industrial sectors. As geopolitical risks persist and demand for cost-effective, low-risk mission execution rises, unmanned systems will continue to play a critical role in reshaping modern defense and commercial operations. With innovation driving new applications and increased investment, the market is well-positioned for sustained growth through 2030