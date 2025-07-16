V2X Cybersecurity Market 2030: Mitigating Risks in Smart Mobility

The global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) cybersecurity market was valued at USD 2.80 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2025 to 2030. The market’s growth is primarily driven by rapid technological advancements in V2X technologies, the increasing frequency of cyberattacks on connected vehicles, and growing public and private investments aimed at advancing digital transformation in the automotive sector.

The rising emphasis on connected vehicle technologies, the expanding portfolio of cybersecurity solutions offered by industry players, and the increasing adoption of advanced analytics in the automotive industry are expected to further propel the V2X cybersecurity market. V2X refers to a communication framework that enables vehicles to interact securely with infrastructure, other vehicles, and road users to enhance traffic efficiency, safety, and energy optimization. These systems use radio modules to share data such as vehicle speed, location, and movement, which must be securely transmitted to avoid data loss or breaches. As a result, reliable cybersecurity measures are essential for ensuring data integrity and privacy in V2X communications.

Technological progress in various V2X components—such as vehicle-to-device (V2D), vehicle-to-grid (V2G), and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) systems—is further contributing to the expansion of the V2X cybersecurity landscape.

Governments across countries such as the U.S., India, China, Brazil, Norway, South Africa, and Australia are implementing initiatives to improve connected vehicle infrastructure, thereby supporting market growth. For example, in April 2022, the U.S. government announced a USD 6.4 billion investment over five years to fund V2X infrastructure projects and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This initiative involves various state-level deployments of advanced V2X and cybersecurity solutions, including those by the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest share of the global V2X cybersecurity market in 2024, with over 32.0% revenue share. Growth in this region is fueled by automotive innovation, high sales of autonomous vehicles, and supportive government initiatives.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 2.80 Billion

USD 2.80 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7.97 Billion

USD 7.97 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 19.1%

19.1% Largest Regional Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Key Company Insights

Leading companies in the V2X cybersecurity industry are actively pursuing product development, strategic partnerships, and innovation in cybersecurity technologies:

In May 2025 , NXP Semiconductors partnered with Drive TLV to drive innovation in autonomous mobility, focusing on AI, radar systems, and smart mobility solutions.

, partnered with Drive TLV to drive innovation in autonomous mobility, focusing on AI, radar systems, and smart mobility solutions. In November 2024 , VicOne signed an MOU with Inventec Group to enhance cybersecurity for in-vehicle cockpit systems. VicOne will provide its xZETA vulnerability scanning and SBOM management tool, supporting compliance with ISO/SAE 21434 standards.

, signed an MOU with to enhance cybersecurity for in-vehicle cockpit systems. VicOne will provide its xZETA vulnerability scanning and SBOM management tool, supporting compliance with ISO/SAE 21434 standards. In May 2024, Continental AG introduced a high-performance computer (HPC) that integrates cockpit and driving safety functions. This innovation is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC and supports software-defined vehicle (SDV) capabilities via the CAEdge platform.

Key V2X Cybersecurity Companies

Aptiv

AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd.

Autotalks

Continental AG

DENSO CORPORATION

ETAS (ESCRYPT)

Green Hills Software

HARMAN International

ID Quantique

Infineon Technologies AG

Karamba Security

Lear Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Vector Informatik GmbH

Conclusion

The V2X cybersecurity market is set for robust expansion through 2030, driven by the rising adoption of connected vehicle technologies and the growing need for secure vehicular communication. As cyber threats become more sophisticated, ensuring the integrity of V2X systems is increasingly critical. Government initiatives, technological innovations, and strategic collaborations are propelling the market forward. With advancements across V2X communication types and components, the industry is poised to play a vital role in shaping the future of safe, connected, and autonomous mobility.