Josh & Heidi Share Upcoming “Spreading the Good BUZZ” Podcast Guests, Select Top Five Elopement Locations as Their Instagram Presence Grows Globally

Austin, TX, 2025-07-18 — /EPR Network/ — The Sober.Buzz “Spreading the Good BUZZ” podcast hosted by Josh and Heidi Case from Downtown Austin has released two episodes with the third episode premiering Thursday, July 17th. In the Inaugural episode that debuted on July 7th, the couple discuss why they are doing a podcast. The episode garnered positive reviews with an overwhelming number of comments mentioning the couple’s relatability, transparency, and candor. The following episode titled Josh and Heidi Origin Episode 1 premiered July 14th, and received similar feedback especially about Josh’s struggles with alcohol and how it affected the closest to him, including an emotional plea from his 15-year-old daughter at the time to please stop drinking.

Episode shorts are available on Instagram @SoberBuzzToken ahead of each episode’s release. New episodes are scheduled to air every Monday and Thursday at 1pm Central Time on the Sober.Buzz YouTube channel @SoberBuzzPodcast followed by distribution by NXC Podcast Network to all major podcast platforms including iTunes, Audible, Spotify, iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Podcast Addict, Podcast Guru and others.

The July 17th episode, Josh and Heidi have a discussion with Tyler Hansen, president of Steps Recovery Centers, and an Honorary Colonel with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office shares stories about his recovery story and how he is now helping others overcome their addictions. The episode scheduled for July 21st is Josh and Heidi Origin Episode 2 as the couple dives deeper in their addiction, recovery, and their relationship. On the schedule July 24th episode, Gabe Cohen, former prison inmate turned peer recovery coach discusses his life in addiction, his recovery path, and his recent book release “The Peer Recovery Community Organization — How to Leverage Your Lived Experience and Create a New Legacy.”

On July 28th Josh and Heidi continue with their story followed by the much-anticipated July 31st episode featuring Dr. Robb Kelly, a renowned Addiction Expert. Dr. Robb has overcome homelessness, alcohol dependency, trauma, PTSD and a whirlwind of events to be the “Gordon Ramsay” of the addiction treatment world. Before Robb succumbed to addiction and mental health issues, he played bass guitar at Abbey Studio with Queen, David Bowie, and Elton John. He is an accomplished musician, and the money he made helped him attend Oxford University to pursue a Ph.D. in Psychology. Dr. Robb appeared on The Doctors CBS show, The Funky Brain podcast, and a San Antonio, Texas news segment about opioids and Purdue Pharma. Recently Robb appeared on the addiction celebrity podcast, Knockin Doorz Down. Robb is a beast in the addiction treatment world. Also, Robb is lecturing at the University of Texas at San Antonio about Addiction and recovery.

– Blooper Mashup 1 (Josh and Heidi are serious about recovery and mental health but have real fun now being sober.)

– Blooper Mashup 2

Finally, Josh and Heidi are finalizing their decision where they will elope to. The Sober.Buzz community has produced some interesting locals, and the couple has narrowed it down to Austin, New Orleans, New York, Jackson Hole, and Galveston with a honeymoon later this year. They will announce their selection Monday.