Furuno Completes DNV Security Profile 1 Compliance for IACS UR E27

Nishinomiya, Japan, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — Furuno proudly announces a major milestone in maritime cybersecurity: completion of compliance assessment for DNV security profile 1 to satisfy the requirements specified in IACS UR E27 established by the Norwegian classification society.

This achievement highlights Furuno’s leadership and dedication to secure and high-quality solutions as a trusted partner in today’s connected maritime world with the certification that our navigation and communication equipment is cyber-resilient and fully compliant with the latest maritime international standards.

Certified FURUNO products include:

Equipment Name Model CYBER SECURITY & REMOTE MONITORING PLATFORM HermAce INMARSAT-C MOBILE EARTH STATION FELCOM18 VHF RADIOTELEPHONE FM-8900S MF/HF RADIOTELEPHONE FS-xx75 NAVTEX RECEIVER NX-900 U-AIS TRANSPONDER FA-170 MARINE RADAR FAR-15×8/FAR-2xx8/FAR-30×5 ELECTRONIC CHART DISPLAY AND INFORMATION SYSTEM FMD-3005/FMD-3100 BRIDGE NAVIGATIONAL WATCH ALARM SYSTEM BR-500 GNSS NAVIGATOR GP-170 SATELLITE SPEED LOG GS-100 VOYAGE DATA RECORDER / SIMPLIFIED VOYAGE DATA RECORDER VR-7000/VR-7000S VOYAGE PLANNING SYSTEM PS-100 NAVIGATIONAL ECHO SOUNDER FE-800 DOPPLER SONAR DS-60 DOPPLER SPEED LOG DS-85 INTELLIGENT HUB HUB-3000 SENSOR ADAPTER MC-3000S INTERFACE UNIT IF-2550 BATTERY CHARGER BC-6201 AC-DC POWER SUPPLY UNIT PR-851

About IACS UR E26 and E27 Regulations

IACS UR E26 “Cyber resilience of ships” focuses on the cyber resilience of ships, ensuring secure integration of IT and OT systems throughout a vessel’s lifecycle.

IACS UR E27 “Cyber resilience of on-board systems and equipment” defines cybersecurity requirements for on-board systems and equipment individually.

Both regulations are mandatory for newly-contracted vessels on or after 1st July, 2024, and are designed to strengthen maritime cybersecurity across the industry.

About DNV security profile 1

It is one of DNV’s cyber secure type approvals which certifies adequate security level of applicable products to meet the requirements specified in IACS UR E27.

