Furuno Completes DNV Security Profile 1 Compliance for IACS UR E27

Posted on 2025-07-20 by in Technology, Transportation & Logistics // 0 Comments

Nishinomiya, Japan, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — Furuno proudly announces a major milestone in maritime cybersecurity: completion of compliance assessment for DNV security profile 1 to satisfy the requirements specified in IACS UR E27 established by the Norwegian classification society.

 

This achievement highlights Furuno’s leadership and dedication to secure and high-quality solutions as a trusted partner in today’s connected maritime world with the certification that our navigation and communication equipment is cyber-resilient and fully compliant with the latest maritime international standards.

 

Certified FURUNO products include:

Equipment NameModel
CYBER SECURITY & REMOTE MONITORING PLATFORMHermAce
INMARSAT-C MOBILE EARTH STATIONFELCOM18
VHF RADIOTELEPHONEFM-8900S
MF/HF RADIOTELEPHONEFS-xx75
NAVTEX RECEIVERNX-900
U-AIS TRANSPONDERFA-170
MARINE RADARFAR-15×8/FAR-2xx8/FAR-30×5
ELECTRONIC CHART DISPLAY AND INFORMATION SYSTEMFMD-3005/FMD-3100
BRIDGE NAVIGATIONAL WATCH ALARM SYSTEMBR-500
GNSS NAVIGATORGP-170
SATELLITE SPEED LOGGS-100
VOYAGE DATA RECORDER / SIMPLIFIED VOYAGE DATA RECORDERVR-7000/VR-7000S
VOYAGE PLANNING SYSTEMPS-100
NAVIGATIONAL ECHO SOUNDERFE-800
DOPPLER SONARDS-60
DOPPLER SPEED LOGDS-85
INTELLIGENT HUBHUB-3000
SENSOR ADAPTERMC-3000S
INTERFACE UNITIF-2550
BATTERY CHARGERBC-6201
AC-DC POWER SUPPLY UNITPR-851

 

About IACS UR E26 and E27 Regulations

  • IACS UR E26 “Cyber resilience of ships” focuses on the cyber resilience of ships, ensuring secure integration of IT and OT systems throughout a vessel’s lifecycle.
  • IACS UR E27 “Cyber resilience of on-board systems and equipment” defines cybersecurity requirements for on-board systems and equipment individually.

 

Both regulations are mandatory for newly-contracted vessels on or after 1st July, 2024, and are designed to strengthen maritime cybersecurity across the industry.

 

About DNV security profile 1

It is one of DNV’s cyber secure type approvals which certifies adequate security level of applicable products to meet the requirements specified in IACS UR E27.

 

For more information, find your local contact point at:
https://www.furuno.com/en/support/distributors/marine/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution