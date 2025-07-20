AAEON’s NanoCOM-MTU Hosts 28W Intel Core Ultra CPUs on the COM Express Type 10 Form Factor

Taipei, Taiwan, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON, a leading provider of Computer-on-Modules, has today announced the NanoCOM-MTU, a COM Express Type 10 CPU Module powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors. Available in SKUs equipped with either the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 155H or Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Processor 125H, both 28W, the NanoCOM-MTU offers up to 16 cores and 22 threads on the diminutive 84mm x 55mm form factor.

It is clear from the combination of high CPU performance and relatively low power consumption of its processor selection that the NanoCOM-MTU is catered towards customers that require a small, flexible, and scalable solution. This is particularly apparent in AAEON’s investment into the module’s memory and storage, where despite default SKUs offering 16GB of LPDDR5(X) and 128GB of NVMe, AAEON note there is the option of extending these to 32GB of LPDDR5(X) and 256GB of NVMe, respectively. By default, the NanoCOM-MTU also offers two SATA drives, while additional expansion is available via four PCIe 4.0 slots.

The largest advancement outside of the CPUs offered by the module are in its corresponding graphics package. Intel® Arc™ graphics support dual display outputs via both DDI and eDP outputs with resolutions of up to 3840 x 2160 at 60Hz. This configuration, along with the module’s high definition audio interface lends the NanoCOM-MTU to various application areas, with smart healthcare imaging, AI-assisted industrial inspection, and robotics all being suitable.

The NanoCOM-MTU contains a robust I/O, including a LAN port for Intel® Ethernet Controller I226-IT at 2.5GbE and multiple USB ports (eight USB 2.0 and two USB 3.2 Gen 2). Notably, the module also supports two MIPI CSI interfaces. In terms of serial communication, the module hosts two 2-Wire UART, an 8-bit GPIO, SMBus, and I2C, which lend the module to embedded industrial, robotic, and edge computing applications.

With respect to environmental resilience, the NanoCOM-MTU falls in line with the -20°C to 70°C minimum temperature tolerance range instituted for products from its embedded computing business unit in 2024. Meanwhile, the module offers operational stability in the form of a 9V to 19V input range for both ATX and AT power supplies.

The module supports multiple operating systems, including Windows® 11 (64-bit) and Linux Ubuntu 24.04.1 with Kernel 6.8, providing flexibility for developers in different environments.

For more information about the NanoCOM-MTU, please visit the AAEON website, or contact an AAEON representative directly.

