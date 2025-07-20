Future Electronics Partners with SickKids Foundation

Toronto, Canada, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics charitable initiative Build Hope Together recently partnered with SickKids Foundation, reinforcing its commitment to building healthier communities through support for world class paediatric health care. This collaboration brings together Future

Electronics’ dedication to social responsibility with The Hospital for Sick Children’s 150-year legacy of medical excellence and innovation in children’s health.

As one of Canada’s most impactful health charities, SickKids Foundation has been instrumental in advancing paediatric care since the 1970s, raising critical funds that help SickKids deliver exceptional treatment to over 100 000 young patients annually. Their current Precision Child Health initiative represents a bold vision for the future of paediatric care, harnessing cutting-edge technologies to provide individualized care tailored to each child’s unique needs.

The collaboration comes at a significant moment as SickKids celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2025, marking a century and a half of groundbreaking achievements in paediatric care. Future Electronics’ support contributes to this ongoing legacy, helping ensure SickKids remains at the forefront of children’s healthcare for generations to come.

This initiative represents another example of Future Electronics’ dedication to social responsibility through strategic partnerships with organizations who are making measurable impacts in healthcare, education, and community wellbeing.

For more information around Future Electronics’ charitable or sustainable initiatives, visit the following link:

https://www.futureelectronics.com/policies/corporate-social-responsibility

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###