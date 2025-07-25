Tea Market: Pop-Up Retail and Events Support Niche Branding

The global tea market was valued at an estimated USD 17.42 billion in 2024 and is on track to reach USD 24.61 billion by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 6.0% between 2025 and 2030. This growth is largely driven by a growing awareness of tea’s health benefits, such as its ability to reduce inflammation and promote a sense of calm.

The market is also seeing a surge in demand for high-quality, specialty, and artisanal teas, particularly organic varieties. The significant growth in green tea consumption, prized for its antioxidant properties, further contributes to market expansion. Consumers’ preference for natural and eco-friendly products is also boosting the organic tea segment.

Additionally, the popularity of flavored and herbal teas is fueling the market’s growth by offering a diverse range of options that appeal to different palates. The expansion of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales channels has made it easier for people to access a wider selection of tea products. Rising disposable incomes in developing economies are also enabling more consumers to purchase tea, thereby increasing overall consumption.

Key Market Insights:

Region: The Asia Pacific region held the dominant position in the global tea market in 2024, with a revenue share of 34.7%.

Geography: The U.S. tea market is anticipated to experience notable growth throughout the forecast period.

Product: Black tea was the leading product segment, accounting for a 38.8% revenue share in 2024.

Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets and supermarkets were the primary distribution channels, holding the largest share of the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 17.42 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 24.61 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 6.0%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Middle East & Africa: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The tea market is home to a mix of prominent brands and smaller, local competitors. The leading companies have established a strong market presence by being early entrants, delivering consistent product quality, and adapting to the growing focus on health and wellness.

Dilmah, for example, is known for its unblended, garden-fresh Ceylon tea, which is both picked and packaged at the source. Their organic tea varieties are produced from raw materials that are free of pesticides and fertilizers and are offered in individually foil-wrapped bags as well as in bulk packs for food service.

Meanwhile, Bigelow Tea Company is a specialty tea manufacturer. In response to the health and wellness trend, they have introduced “Bigelow plus Vitamin C” teas. A single serving of this tea provides 100% of the recommended daily value of Vitamin C. These teas, which are available in both green and black tea formats, also contain beneficial antioxidants.

Key Players

R. Twining and Company Limited

Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC.

Bigelow Tea

PepsiCo

YORKSHIRE TEA

Starbucks Coffee Company

Unilever

Caraway Tea

Harris Freeman

The Republic of Tea

Conclusion

The global tea market is undergoing significant transformation, driven by growing health consciousness and a shift toward organic and specialty products. Increasing demand for green, flavored, and herbal teas is expanding the product landscape and attracting a broader consumer base. The rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels is enhancing accessibility and fueling market growth. Meanwhile, developing economies are witnessing rising consumption due to higher disposable incomes. Major players continue to innovate, offering functional and wellness-focused blends to align with evolving consumer preferences. The future of the tea market looks promising, with continued diversification and global expansion on the horizon.