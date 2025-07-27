Shreekant Patil Spearheads the Inauguration of Startup and Innovation Cell at PCMCS College

Shreekant Patil addresses students on the importance of startups and innovation, unveiling the new Startup and Innovation Cell at Panchvati College, Nashik.

Nashik, India, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Panchvati College of Management and Computer Science, operated by Mahatma Gandhi Vidyamandir, — PCMCS College, Nashik, officially inaugurated its Startup and Innovation Cell under the Institution Innovation Cell (IIC) initiative. The event was attended by notable dignitaries, including Vijay Rese, Assistant Commissioner of District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship, as chief guest, Shreekant Patil as guest of honour & keynote speaker and other key officials.

Shreekant Patil Startup India Mentor at PCMCS College, Nashik Felicitation.
Shreekant Patil Felicitated by Dr. Yadav, CEO, PCMCS College
Shreekant Patil Startup India Mentor at PCMCS College, Nashik
Shreekant Patil During Inauguration event
Shreekant Patil Startup India Mentor in news Media.

