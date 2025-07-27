Shreekant Patil Spearheads the Inauguration of Startup and Innovation Cell at PCMCS College

Nashik, India, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Panchvati College of Management and Computer Science, operated by Mahatma Gandhi Vidyamandir, — PCMCS College, Nashik, officially inaugurated its Startup and Innovation Cell under the Institution Innovation Cell (IIC) initiative. The event was attended by notable dignitaries, including Vijay Rese, Assistant Commissioner of District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship, as chief guest, Shreekant Patil as guest of honour & keynote speaker and other key officials.

Shreekant Patil, a distinguished Startup India Mentor and Chairman of NIMA, MACCIA Committee, was the Guest of Honor at the event. He took the stage to provide critical insights into the startup ecosystem and entrepreneurship, emphasizing the vital role of innovation and entrepreneurship in shaping the future of the economy. During his address, Shreekant Patil highlighted the differences between MSMEs and startups, shedding light on the various opportunities for seed funding and financial support available to aspiring entrepreneurs.

Shreekant Patil Felicitated by Dr. Yadav, CEO, PCMCS College

“Entrepreneurship is not just about starting a business; it’s about creating value, solving problems, and driving economic growth. I encourage all students to seize the opportunities in the startup space, as it holds the potential to transform not only their own lives but also contribute significantly to the nation’s economy,” Shreekant Patil remarked during his session, “Entrepreneurship and Innovation as Career Opportunities.”

Shreekant Patil shared his vast experience in mentoring startups, guiding students on how they can tap into the startup ecosystem and use available resources to grow their ventures. He emphasized the importance of perseverance and learning from failure, as these are essential components of entrepreneurial success.

Shreekant Patil During Inauguration event

The event, which began with a ceremonial lamp lighting, was also graced by Dr. B.S. Yadav, Chief Executive Officer of Mahatma Gandhi Vidyamandir, who underscored the importance of skill-based education for nation-building. Mr. Vijay Rese provided valuable guidance to students on starting, promoting, and scaling their businesses. Sunita Rani shared insights into the various employment opportunities available across sectors and how students could leverage job portals for better career growth.

The event was organized under the leadership of Dr. Apurva Hire, Principal of Panchvati College, and was part of AICTE’s IIC activities. It featured a workshop that discussed key topics such as business initiation, business management, and the different government schemes that can aid in startup growth.

Prof. Dr. Vrishali Kulkarni, IIC Coordinator, played a pivotal role in coordinating the event, with students Sneha and Rupali hosting the program. Prof. Manisha Borse expressed gratitude to all the attendees at the end of the event.

Mr. Vijay Rise & Shreekant Patil’s presence and mentorship were the highlight of the event, leaving students motivated to embark on their entrepreneurial journeys with the tools and guidance needed to succeed.