Linkam showcases new stage innovation at M&M 2025

London, UK, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Linkam Scientific Instruments is showcasing a range of microscopy stages and instrumentation at this year’s M&M conference, including its core stages, new products, and its cryogenic temperature portfolio.

Linkam’s showcase at M&M 2025 includes the new IHS1700 stage, an infrared heating system developed alongside researchers at the University of Huddersfield, UK, which has a temperature range of room temperature to 1700 °C and uses infrared heating to achieve a maximum 2000 °C/min. Linkam will also be presenting some of its most popular stages for temperature controlled analysis, including the MFS, THMS600, and imaging platform.

Cryo-microscopy continues to be a key focus at M&M 2025, and Linkam will deliver two poster presentations relating to its cryogenic systems – the CMS196V4, and the CryoGenium plunger.

The CMS196V4 is Linkam’s cryo-correlative microscopy system, which enables cryo-fluorescence, correlative light and electron microscopy (CLEM) and cryo-super resolution. The stage uses liquid nitrogen cooling to maintain vitrification of samples and was developed together with the Leiden University Medical Centre (LUMC) in the Netherlands.

The CryoGenium is a fully automated system which offers a range of features for users of cryo-EM, cryo-tomography, single particle tomography (SPT) and cryo-CLEM methods. The system offers an alternative to common blotting mechanisms by employing a novel suction approach to control ice thickness. This improves process stability and repeatability while also allowing for real-time optical monitoring of a sample as it undergoes plunge freezing.

Dr. Michael Schwertner, Senior Research Scientist at Linkam, will be giving poster presentations on the CryoGenium, an automated blot-free cryo-plunger with optical real-time feedback for single-particle and cell-based workflows and its new platform for cryo-fluorescence with high stability and improved ease of use. Attendees can visit booth #1439 for more information.

Clara Ko, Sales and Marketing Director at Linkam, comments: “Across the scientific community, we are seeing analytical instrumentation get better in every sense, in terms of time-to-results, sensitivity and specificity, and our stages are continuing to support researchers across the globe. As demand for innovation across academic and industrial research continues, we are proud to supply environmental- and temperature-controlled stages, paving the way for future scientific discovery.”

Linkam will be available throughout the event at booth #1439, alongside its US distribution partner McCrone Microscopes and Accessories.

To learn more about Linkam and its range of microscopy stages and instrumentation, visit https://www.linkam.co.uk/

About Linkam Scientific Instruments

Linkam develops and manufactures a broad range of temperature and environmental control stages for both OEMs and end users. From high to cryo- temperatures as well as humidity, electrical connections, gas purging, vacuum and pressure, for enhanced sample analysis. Linkam stages are used with light microscopes and a wide range of analytical techniques including Raman, FTIR, SAXS-WAXS and many more to visualise and characterise the properties of materials. Linkam stages are found in thousands of laboratories worldwide with the most successful microscope heating stage, the THMS600, selling over 6,000 units alone. Linkam is the market leader in temperature-controlled microscopy.

