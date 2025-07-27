Dezerland Park debuts two new ways to play (and pose)

Florida, USA, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — From sparkles and glittery makeovers to old-school cowboy photo shoots, Dezerland Park is adding to its line-up of family fun. Florida’s largest indoor attraction hub just welcomed the Princess Pamper Spa and Orlando’s Best Old Time Photos, giving families two new ways to play, celebrate and create lasting memories.

Princess Treatment

Princess Pamper Spa is the ultimate spa and party destination for girls ages 3 to 13. From glittery makeovers and glossy mani/pedis to fun fashion shows and themed party setups, the spa offers magical moments in a safe and kid-friendly environment.

“Our goal is to provide a safe, luxurious, and fun environment where every little girl feels like royalty,” owner Sandra J. Charles said. “With the rest of Dezerland Park’s amazing attractions, we know our guests will be able to make magical memories with us in this location.”

The spa’s services are designed purely for entertainment, using only natural, kid-friendly products with no harsh chemicals or acrylics. Every detail of the experience is created with safety, comfort and fun in mind.

Guests are recommended to book services and parties online up to two weeks in advance. Walk-ins and same day appointments will be subject to availability.

Blast from the Past

Open now, “Old Time Photos is the closest thing to a Time Machine”, where guests can transform into cowboys, outlaws, southern bells and more with vintage costumes ranging in size from infant to 4XL.

The vintage-themed photography attraction provides families quality one-of-a-kind keepsake photos that also double as a lifelong souvenir.

“Old Time Photo is a fun experience for everyone who walks through the door,” said co-owner Trent Edwards. “We always say we’re the most fun thing you’ll do on vacation — and the photo is just the bonus.”

Located behind Karting Orlando and next to Brass Axe and Toxic Blast, Old Time Photo will bring its sixth location nationwide to Dezerland Park.

About Dezerland Park

Dezerland Park is Florida’s largest indoor attraction with over 850,000 square feet of family entertainment options. The park is home to the Orlando Auto Museum with more than 2,000 vehicles worth over $200 million, making it the country’s largest auto museum. Dezerland Park also features Florida’s longest indoor go-kart track, Toxic Blast, Pinball Palace, a boutique bowling alley, a laser tag maze, a 30,000 square-foot trampoline park, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, axe throwing, Cinemark theater and more.

Guests can enjoy a variety of dining and shopping options including a food hall, 007 Bond Bar & Restaurant (adjacent to the world’s largest collection of James Bond vehicles and memorabilia), Jump Start Café, Bass Pro Shop, huge gift shop.

Dezerland Park also offers exciting weekly specials and promotions, plus free parking and admission.

Learn more at dezerlandpark.com or orlandoautomuseum.com. Follow @DezerlandParkOrlandoOfficial, @DezerlandParkOrlando and @TheOrlandoAutoMuseum on social media. To book an event or to discuss leasing opportunities, call 321-754-1700.